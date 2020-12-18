Abia warns residents against open defecation

Abia State Commissioner for Environment, Tony Nwamuo yesterday warned residents defecating in the drains and blocking roads in Aba, the commercial hub of the state to desist or face the wrath of the law.

Speaking with our reporter, Nwamuo said his ministry had a proposal waiting for Governor Okezie Ikpeazu’s approval to enable it stop such acts and punish offenders. Nwamuo said the ministry was against open defecation and other vices which had put lives of residents at risk of contracting fecal-oral diseases and would do everything to fight such actions. He said: “We discovered that most of the houses in Aba do not have good sewage systems. “And so people in such houses would pass faeces in polythene bags and throw it over their fences into the drainages, using such to block the drains for us.

“It is really causing a real problem for us because it is an environmental hazard but we have a proposal which we are trying to see how we can execute that through the state government. “You know we are under the leadership of his Excellency so we are trying to take our proposal to him to get his support and approval. “We are sure the governor will act against such acts of lawlessness and indiscretion. We are sure he will answer us very soon and will do justice to our approval. “The residents should help the government to keep the state clean and to enthrone law and order. “We have set up our task force, if anyone is caught in such act, the person will be prosecuted.

