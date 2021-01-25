Sports

Abia Warriors fans call for Amapakabo sacking

After recording two draws in six matches  Abia Warriors’ fans are already calling for the sacking of former Super Eagles assistant coach, Imama Amapakabo.

 

The club had lost their first four matches of the new campaign before securing an away draw against FC IfeanyiUbah in their last game with the fans expecting a first home win against MFM of Lagos.

 

The game however ended goalless with the fans now calling for the head of the coach. Nasarawa United moved to the top of the Nigeria Professional Football League table after securing a 2-1 away win against Warri Wolves as they maintained their  unbeaten run in the new campaign.

 

Sunshine Stars also secured an away win in the MatchDay six game, beating Dakkada FC 2-1 in Uyo. Heartland won their second game of the season as they defeated Akwa United 2-1 with Kwara United beating FC IfeanyiUbah 1-0 in Ilorin.

 

Rangers were frustrated in Enugu by Lobi Stars as the game involving the two sides ended goalless.

 

On Saturday, Plateau United forced home team Katsina United to a goalless draw while Enyimba will be taking on Adamawa United away from home on Monday (today).

 

The game between CAF Confederation Cup campaigners, Rivers United, against Kano Pillars will be played on Wednesday after the match was postponed due to the Port Harcourt side continental game played at the weekend.

