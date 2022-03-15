Sports

Abia Warriors’ goalkeeper optimistic of Eagles chances

Abia Warriors’ goalkeeper, Vincent Edafe, has set his sight on getting a call up to the Super Eagles even if it is the home-based team as he looks forward to helping his club achieving a great finish at the end of this current Nigeria Professional Football League season.

 

Edafe, who has been described as one of the bright prospects in the Nigerian league is aiming to finish the league, season on a high with Abia Warriors and hoping that the appointment of an Indigenous Coach will mean more invitations for the local lads.

 

“I am hoping that at the end of the current campaign, Abia Warriors will finish in a respectable position and we are very much on course in achieving that,” he said.

“With a few points away and by consolidating on our home form, I am confident that we will finish in a respectable position on the log.

 

