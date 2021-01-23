Abia Warriors seek first win of the season against MFM

After securing their first point of the season after five games in a 1-1 away draw against FC IfeanyiUbah last weekend, Abia Warriors will be seeking their first win of the 2020/2021 Nigeria Professional Football League season when they play against MFM FC of Lagos on Sunday. It has been a difficult start to the campaign for the coach Imama Amapakabo-led side as they lost their first four games before the draw in Nnewi.

Before the draw, the management of the club had given the technical crew a three-game ultimatum to turn things around or face the sack. A win against the Lagos-based side will give Abia Warriors four points from their last two games while MFM will be looking forward to making it four games unbeaten.

Katsina United will be hosting Plateau United in one of the weekend games while Enyimba will be playing another away game against Adamawa United after losing 1-0 to Kwara United over the weekend.

Heartland with one win in the new season will be at home against Akwa United as Jigawa Golden Stars travel the short distance to Bauchi to play against Wikki Tourists. Kwara United, buoyed by their 1-0 win against eight-time NPFL champions, Enyimba, during the week will be seeking for the maximum three points when they play at home against FC IfeanyiUbah. Nasarawa United will stake their title credentials against Warri Wolves as they seek to maintain their unbeaten run as Rangers play host to Lobi Stars at the Cathedral in Enugu while Sunshine Stars play away to Dakkada FC.

Like this: Like Loading...