Abia: We demolished criminal dens, not Igbo businesses – Govt

Abia State Commissioner for Homeland Security, Sopuruchi Bekee, has denied the rumours making its rounds that the state government targeted Igbo businesses for demolition at Lokpanta Cattle Market in Umunneochi Local Government Area of the state. The Commissioner spoke while reacting to the provocative videos that has gone viral on social media, and became a topic for discussion in the state on Monday where too many shanties were seen being demolished with people telling all manner of supposedly inciting stories.

Bekee said that contrary to what he tagged “as misinformation,” the demolished areas were brothels and shanties where all manners of criminals assembled as their den to plan their illicit activities that have kept the area insecure and boiling of criminal activities. He said: “Where the demolition took place was not the cattle market. If you are approaching the cattle market from Okigwe, by your right you will see shanties scattered all over the places with brothels where criminal elements take their refuge.

