News

Abia: We demolished criminal dens, not Igbo businesses – Govt

Posted on Author Emmanuel Ifeanyi Comment(0)

Abia State Commissioner for Homeland Security, Sopuruchi Bekee, has denied the rumours making its rounds that the state government targeted Igbo businesses for demolition at Lokpanta Cattle Market in Umunneochi Local Government Area of the state. The Commissioner spoke while reacting to the provocative videos that has gone viral on social media, and became a topic for discussion in the state on Monday where too many shanties were seen being demolished with people telling all manner of supposedly inciting stories.

Bekee said that contrary to what he tagged “as misinformation,” the demolished areas were brothels and shanties where all manners of criminals assembled as their den to plan their illicit activities that have kept the area insecure and boiling of criminal activities. He said: “Where the demolition took place was not the cattle market. If you are approaching the cattle market from Okigwe, by your right you will see shanties scattered all over the places with brothels where criminal elements take their refuge.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

APC constitutes Zoning C’ttee, appoints Kwara Gov, AbdulRazak head

Posted on Author Johnchuks Onuanyim, Abuja

Three weeks to the National Convention of the All Progressives Congress (APC), the Caretaker Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC) on Wednesday constituted an eight-member zoning committee headed by the governor of Kwara State, Alhaji AbdulRahaman AbdulRazak. The zoning committee came a week after the governor of Kaduna State, Malam Nasir El-Rufai had released the zoning […]
News

Ukraine conflict: Zelensky says Russia peace talks ‘more realistic’

Posted on Author Reporter

*US announces an additional $1bn in military assistanc *Ukraine PM says Russia has caused $500bn damages Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky says peace talks with Russia are beginning to “sound more realistic, but time is still needed” to reach a breakthrough. In his latest Facebook video address, he said victory over Russia would require the work […]
News

Children’s Day: A day of renewed commitment to Child Rights Act

Posted on Author Oluwatosin Omoniyi

Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo, Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State, his counterparts in Gombe and Kwara states, Inuwa Yahaya and AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, and the wife of the former Minister of Transportation, Mrs Judith Amaechi, on Friday reinstated their commitment to safeguarding of the rights of children. They all at different venues said this on the occasion […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica