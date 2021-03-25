Abia: We’re tracking officers’ killers –Police

Police yesterday said they were still on the trail of gunmen who killed three officers at Abiriba in Ohafia Local Government Area of Abia State. The state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), SP Geoffrey Ogbonna, who disclosed this, called for synergy between the police and communities to ensure security in the state. Ogbonna said the police were still trailing the hoodlums who killed three of their men at Abiriba on Monday. He said: “We lost three of our personnel and the hoodlums burnt our police van and carted away their arms. “There have been no arrests but we are still trailing the perpetrators and calling on the public to volunteer credible information that would help us unravel the people who committed the dastardly act.

“In the police we have been preaching that the policemen should live in harmony with the people and see them as the tax-payers whose taxes pay their salaries. “So there should be a masterservant relationship between the police and other security agencies with the people as the master.

“They should also have confidence in the police to enable the police to give their best but where the people kill their policemen, it is troublesome.” Ogbonna said police authorities had been telling community leaders to report promptly, strange people they find within the vicinity of their communities.

