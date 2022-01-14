News

Abia youths warn Ikpeazu against choosing Ngwa man as successor

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

As the battle for the governorship election in Abia State intensifies, a pressure group has warned the Peoples Democratic party (PDP) and Governor Okezie Ikpeazu against choosing a candidate outside Abia North senatorial zone for the post. It warned that an attempt by the governor to pick another Ngwa man as his successor would lead to PDP losing the state to the rival All Progressives Congress (APC). Speaking at a press conference in Abuja yesterday, a group, Abia Youths for Equity, expressed alarm over the speculation that the governor was planning to cede power to another Ngwa man from Isiala Ngwa North in 2023.

According to the Coordinator of the group, Pastor Nicholas Nwachukwu, contrary to the Abia Charter of Equity, which favours Abia North for next year’s governorship, the governor was conspiring with his kinsmen to retain power again. He alleged that; “We have it on good authority that instead of power to shift to Abia North in line with the Charter of Equity, His Excellency wants Abia Central, specifically, the Ngwa area to succeed him.” He said while they do not believe that the governor can conceive such an unpopular idea, there was a need for him to come forward and tell Abia people where his successor should come from.

He said: “We know His Excellency, who is a product of zoning, is a gentleman and he would not want PDP to lose the state. So he should come out openly and declare his stand.” The coordinator expressed surprise that some stakeholders in PDP were not speaking out against the plan to deny Abia North its turn to produce the next governor of the state. According to him, since the governorship has gone round the three senatorial districts, it should return to where it started, which is Abia North.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Obidigwe denies arms possession

Posted on Author Okey Maduforo

The grand plot by the opponents of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) was uncovered yesterday following allegations of arm possession against the member representing Anambra East and West Federal Constituency, Chief Chinedu Obidigwe. It was alleged via the social media that the officers and men of Zone 13 Police in Ukpo Dunukofia Local Government […]
News

Return to work, govs appeal to JUSUN, PASAN

Posted on Author Onyekachi Eze,

State governors have appealed to the striking judicial workers and parliamentary staff to call off their industrial action and return to work. The state chief executives who met on Wednesday, agreed on the payment of certain percentage of the money demanded by the Judicial Staff Union of Nigeria (JUSUN) and the Parliamentary Staff Association of […]
News

Insecurity: How APC frustrated terrorism war

Posted on Author Onyekachi Eze,

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) said terrorism would have been eliminated in Nigeria if leaders of the All Progressives Congress (APC) had not frustrated anti-terrorism measures of past PDP government. PDP, in a statement by its National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, said APC chieftains, as opposition leaders of now defunct Action Congress of Nigeria (ACN), […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica