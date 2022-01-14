Abia youths warn Ikpeazu against choosing Ngwa man as successor

As the battle for the governorship election in Abia State intensifies, a pressure group has warned the Peoples Democratic party (PDP) and Governor Okezie Ikpeazu against choosing a candidate outside Abia North senatorial zone for the post. It warned that an attempt by the governor to pick another Ngwa man as his successor would lead to PDP losing the state to the rival All Progressives Congress (APC). Speaking at a press conference in Abuja yesterday, a group, Abia Youths for Equity, expressed alarm over the speculation that the governor was planning to cede power to another Ngwa man from Isiala Ngwa North in 2023.

According to the Coordinator of the group, Pastor Nicholas Nwachukwu, contrary to the Abia Charter of Equity, which favours Abia North for next year’s governorship, the governor was conspiring with his kinsmen to retain power again. He alleged that; “We have it on good authority that instead of power to shift to Abia North in line with the Charter of Equity, His Excellency wants Abia Central, specifically, the Ngwa area to succeed him.” He said while they do not believe that the governor can conceive such an unpopular idea, there was a need for him to come forward and tell Abia people where his successor should come from.

He said: “We know His Excellency, who is a product of zoning, is a gentleman and he would not want PDP to lose the state. So he should come out openly and declare his stand.” The coordinator expressed surprise that some stakeholders in PDP were not speaking out against the plan to deny Abia North its turn to produce the next governor of the state. According to him, since the governorship has gone round the three senatorial districts, it should return to where it started, which is Abia North.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...