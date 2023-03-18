AbiaDecides2023: Disappointment, Voter Apathy Characterize Guber Election

Saturday’s governorship and House of Assembly elections in Abia State were characterized by voter apathy and a feeling of disappointment in most of the polling centers/units.

However, some reasons account for the seeming apathy, according to some of the voters, including Mr Emma Eze said the election was an improvement from the last election in terms of the early arrival of INEC officials and materials.

But he blamed the low turnout on the disappointment arising from the outcome of the presidential and National Assembly elections of February 25.

According to him, “The outcome of the presidential election dampened the spirit of many and they felt it’s no good standing in the sun and afterward the vote will not count.”

Also, Peace Alioha, observed that the election was peaceful and faster but noted that the turnout could not be compared with that of the presidential election.

Speaking to a New Telegraph correspondent after casting his vote at the St Silas Primary School, Old Umuahia, the former member representing Ikwuano/Umuahia federal constituency, Hon Oluchi Ibeji, said the election was peaceful and fast but the turnout could not be compared to the February 25 election.

Also, the early arrival of officials and materials helped to make the election faster so that people did not have to wait. People walked in and voted and left in most of the polling units without waiting.

The election was generally peaceful and free of intimidation or harassment. The BVAS machines were working perfectly while the materials were also available.

At the St Charles Primary School Old Umuahia, Umuahia South Local Government Area, voting was orderly. The voters sat under a canopy from where they queued up to vote.

In Agbama 1, Umuahia, some hoodlums were reported to have attempted to disrupt the election forcing the officials to divert to a nearby church. However, when the military detachment on patrol was called the thugs disappeared and the election went on without hitches.

In Afara Technical Secondary School, Umuahia, the election was hitch-free and orderly. Like in most other polling centers, electorates spent less than an hour to vote. Reports of forgetting some items like ink and others by INEC officials were minimal.

It was also observed that the way the presidential election was conducted, especially the late arrival of officials and materials, affected the governorship election as people decided to go to the polling centers when they were sure the INEC officials have arrived. When they were sure that the election was different from the last one they began to troop out to vote.

At Mbarama Umuwaya, Amuzukwu, and Ibeku the BVAS machines after working for some time failed and the officials resorted to using manual accreditation.

