AbiaDecides2023: INEC Officials Arrive In Aba South

The official of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has arrived in ward-12 (Red Cross Building), Aba South Local Government Area of Abia State.

New Telegraph reports that the INEC Officials arrived with the election materials at exactly 8:34 am.

Before their arrival, various party agents and anxious voters were seen waiting and hoping to cast their votes as expected.

Our correspondent observed that the atmosphere in Aba South Local Government Area is peaceful but cloudy as signs rain of rain is very clear and could be a problem.

Meanwhile, voters who spoke at the polling unit said that they expect the voting process to be peaceful and credible stressing that INEC must have learnt lessons from reactions surrounding the 25th February poll.

