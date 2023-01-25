Abia’ll become major exporter to the world, says Tinubu

Presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, has promised to industrialize Abia State to make it one of the major exporters of manufactured goods. Tinubu was speaking while addressing the mammoth crowd at the party’s presidential rally at Umuahia Township Stadium yesterday.

The APC candidate, who praised the people of Abia State to no end, said they happened to be one of the most industrious, energetic and dynamic people one can find on earth. He hailed indigenes of the state for making the nation and the continent of Africa proud through their industrious and innovative nature, which has put them on the global map. He then promised to even make them more globally recognized if elected president on February 25, promising to establish a primary industrial hub in the state.

The rally was attended by Imo State Governor, Hope Uzodinnma, APC Deputy National Chairman (South), Chief Emma Enekwu representing the party’s National Chairman, National Woman Leader Betta Edu and other members of the party’s National Working Committee. Tinubu said: “Your state is a centre of production and industry. Today, my hope is renewed that together we can achieve industrial activity unprecedented in our history. “Aba market is one of the largest in West Africa. I see it becoming a major exporter of all types of manufactured goods to Asia, to North and South America and Europe. “I see this state humming with industrial activity such that it will become a world famous centre of activity from the manufacture of clothing to that of cars, appliances and computers and their components.”

