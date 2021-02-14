News

Abiding in Him

Jesus says in John 15:4-7: “Remain in me, and I will remain in you. For a branch cannot produce fruit if it is severed from the vine, and you cannot be fruitful unless you remain in me.

 

“Yes, I am the vine; you are the branches. Those who remain in me, and I in them, will produce much fruit. For apart from me you can do nothing. Anyone who does not remain in me is thrown away like a useless branch and withers. Such branches are gathered into a pile to be burned. But if you remain in me and my words remain in you, you may ask for anything you want, and it will be granted!”

 

 

Abiding in Christ Jesus repositions you from shame and death to the eternal life, authority, power and glory of God. Mankind fell into darkness and death in the Garden of Eden, and after the fall, we lost the original spiritual authority, power and glory given to us by God from the beginning. From the Word of God, we’ve come to understand that the very foundation of mankind is God Himself (power, dominion and glory).

 

We were created to live with God and to take dominion over all the works of His hand. Genesis 1:26 “And God said, let us make man in our image, after our likeness: and let them have dominion over all…”. Man was infact the most powerful spirit being after God before the fall of Adam. You see?

 

My brethren, knowledge is very powerful, it’s very important you know who you are (and ye shall know the truth and the truth shall make you free), you must seek adequate knowledge if you want to walk with God, if you don’t want to perish, you must pursue knowledge and understanding of Jesus Christ and of who you are in God through Jesus Christ. See the picture of our glory here in the word of God: Psalms 8:3-6

 

“When I look at the night sky and see the work of your fingers, the moon and the stars you set in place. what are mere mortals that you should think about them, human beings that you should care for them? Yet you made them only a little lower than God and crowned them with glory and honor. You gave them charge of everything you made, putting all things under their authority”

 

But it’s a pity that mankind lost this great position of honour and glory when Adam disobeyed God. But, I come with a good news to you today: Jesus Christ the Son of the Living God has come to restore us back to God.

Jesus Christ of Nazareth, has done it, He has repositioned us to greater position of glory, higher than the one we had before in Adam and that is why we must abide in Him, that is why He’s saying to you today that there is serious danger in not remaining in Him.

Once you have been repositioned into your original place of glory, it is very important you remain there and do greater things with the power and honour given to you. Don’t let anyone or anything separate you from Christ so that you will not end up in crisis because without Him, you CANNOT do anything. You put your life in danger, both in time and in eternity if you fail to ‘Abide in Him’. What does it means to Abide in Him?

 

And who is He that we must abide in. Generally speaking, to abide means to dwell and to remain in something or somewhere, it means to ‘Never Change’ position from the very position you were. Yes, to abide means to Never Change, constancy, consistency.

 

To abide, above all, means to live continually by certain rules, principles or lifestyle.( e.g. She’s a law abiding citizen, because she abides by the laws of her country despite odds). We are to abide in Him, we are to abide in Jesus Christ Our Lord and Our Saviour. we were created to be one with God and there is no other way a man can know God and be united with Him without knowing Jesus Christ as his Lord and Saviour. Jesus is The Way, The Truth and The Life, no man can come to God and no man can know God except through Jesus Christ. Christ is the only way to God and so your journey of abiding in Him begins with knowing Jesus, knowing that He suffered and died for the forgiveness of your sins and He was raised again from death to reposition you from sin to righteousness, to take you away from shame to glory, to reposition you from sorrow to everlasting joy, from emptiness/ hopelessness to assurance of life, to take you from death to everlasting life, from slavery to power, authority, glory and honour. To give you a new life. ( Read Isaiah 53 & 61)

