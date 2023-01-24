Metro & Crime

Abig Nwankwo Foundation distributes laptops to students

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

 

The Abig Nwankwo Foundation has donated laptops to students of secondary and tertiary institutions, as part of efforts to promote academic excellence.

The Chairman of the Foundation, Chimezie Abig Nwankwo, who was accompanied by his Wife and Vice Chairman of the Foundation, Ambassador Lilian Nwankwo, describe the event as memorable.

Speaking, the Chairman, Abig Nwankwo said, he was delighted to donate the laptops to deserving students who are doing well in their educational pursuit.

“I’m excited because, this is what we do from time to time, to encourage students to take their academics serious.

“What we do is that, we write through the foundation to selected schools, to give us their best students, irrespective of where the person comes from.

“I have been wishing that others, can also do this, and empower other students, no matter how small, so as to encourage them academically to excel,” Abig stated.

 

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Reporter

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

Octogenarian arrested for raping 8-year-old girl in Ogun

Posted on Author Olufemi Adediran, Abeokuta

Operatives of the Ogun State Police Command have arrested an 84-year-old man, Stephen Jack for allegedly raping an eight-year-old girl (name withheld). The suspect was arrested in the Ijebu Ode area of the state. The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) of the command, SP Abimbola Oyeyemi confirmed the arrest to journalists in Abeokuta, Saturday. According […]
Metro & Crime

Obajana: Kogi uncovers alleged plot by cement coy to obliterate documents, attack officials

Posted on Author Reporter

    The Kogi State Government has reportedly uncovered a plot by the Dangote Group to launch mayhem across the state, attack government officials and also “obliterate” documents containing agreements between the government and the group of company. According to a statement issued on Saturday by the state’s Commissioner for Information and Communications, Kingsley Fanwo, […]
Metro & Crime

Osun SSG tests positive for COVID-19

Posted on Author Reporter

  Secretary to the Osun State government, Prince Wole Oyebamiji, has tested positive for COVID-19. The State’s Commissioner for Health, Dr. Rafiu Isamotu, made this known in a press statement on Tuesday. He also confirmed the discovery of 10 additional cases in the state, adding that one patient was discharged after testing negative for the […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica