Abig Nwankwo Foundation distributes laptops to students

The Abig Nwankwo Foundation has donated laptops to students of secondary and tertiary institutions, as part of efforts to promote academic excellence.

The Chairman of the Foundation, Chimezie Abig Nwankwo, who was accompanied by his Wife and Vice Chairman of the Foundation, Ambassador Lilian Nwankwo, describe the event as memorable.

Speaking, the Chairman, Abig Nwankwo said, he was delighted to donate the laptops to deserving students who are doing well in their educational pursuit.

“I’m excited because, this is what we do from time to time, to encourage students to take their academics serious.

“What we do is that, we write through the foundation to selected schools, to give us their best students, irrespective of where the person comes from.

“I have been wishing that others, can also do this, and empower other students, no matter how small, so as to encourage them academically to excel,” Abig stated.

