Abig Nwankwo Unites and Drums Support for Ihiala II Constituency Apga Aspirants

Ahead of the APGA Anambra State House of Assembly Primaries, A Prominent Leader and Apga Financier from Okija in Ihiala LG, Ichie Chimezie Abig Nwankwo (Obataunoadimma na Okija) GMD Bigly Group, Wednesday April 20, 2022 had a Peace Talk with all the Anambra state House of Assembly Apga Aspirants for Ihiala II Constituency in his country home at Okija.

The first of its kind meeting in the zone was well attended by all Apga Anambra State House of Assembly Aspirants for Ihiala II Constituency; Eze Golden Iloh, Chinedu Ukachukwu, Osita Asodike, JC Mmadu and Odomiri Chukwuedego.

Ichie Abig Nwankwo who is the Chairman Abig NwankwoFoundation encouraged the 5 aspirants to have a resolution within themselves and come up with one candidate that the whole expenses including the purchase of nomination of other 4 aspirants in the tune of twenty million naira (#20,000,000) would be refunded in full.

He believed that this would reduce cost of election, foster understanding amongst the aspirants, and the Apga community in Ihiala II constituency to ensure a rancor free primary in which all eligible delegates would be free to exercise their right.

However, the aspirants reported back to him after some days stating their readiness to continue in the pursuit of their individual aspirations through the contest.

The great Apga Financier, Ichie Abig Nwankwo gladly received the news and wished them well in the Apga Primaries and urged them to go to the contest with love and respect for one another taking note that election is not “a do or die” affair.

He finally promised to support anyone that flys the party’s ticket for the general election.

The Aspirants thanked him for this wonderful gestures of statesman, and pledged their unalloyed commitment to peace and love amongst themselves.

