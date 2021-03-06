Arts & Entertainments

Abimbola Craig unveiled as ‘Glamour Girls’ producer

Posted on Author YUSUFF ADEBAYO Comment(0)

Play Network Studios have unveiled the producer for their upcoming remake of 1994 Nollywood classic, ‘Glamour Girls’ directed by Chika Onukwufor. In an Instagram post shared on Thursday, March 4, 2021, the production company shared a poster confirming Ndani TV star actress and producer, Abimbola Craig, as the sequel’s producer. Play Network boss, Charles Okpaleke, said the latest sequel which will premiere in cinemas December 2021, will star three generations of Nollywood actresses.

He said: “Three generations of Nollywood actresses in one movie. With a female producer, female director and a female writer! It’s a woman’s world you know! See you in cinemas this December!!” The 1994 classic starred Liz Benson, Gloria Anozie, Sandra Achums, Pat Attah, Eucharia Anunuobi, Ernest Obi, Zack Orji, JT Tom West among others. It told a gripping tale of four young women who turn to prostitution to afford a high class lifestyle.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Arts & Entertainments

Mr. Eazi to pay fans for streaming his music

Posted on Author YUSUFF ADEBAYO

On December 10, Nigerian singer, Mr. Eazi took to Twitter to announce that his fans would be able to make money by simply streaming his music. He said, “Gonna try an experiment on my next release where you guys the fans will be able to buy shares on My song! Meaning you will own an […]
Arts & Entertainments

Barbara Odoh makes Nollywood return in ‘Omije Oloore’

Posted on Author EDWIN USOBOH

Barbara Odoh, Nigerian actress renowned for her role in ‘Glamour Girls’, a 1994 Nollywood classic, is set to return to the screen in ‘Omije Oloore’. The movie star cum gospel singer has not been active in the film industry since she starred in ‘House Party’, a 2014 film. Speaking on Wednesday, Odoh expressed her excitement […]
Arts & Entertainments

Nurse suspended for having sex with COVID-19 patient

Posted on Author YUSUFF ADEBAYO

A male nurse in Indonesia has been suspended after admitting that he removed his personal protective equipment to have sex with a coronavirus (COVID-19) patient. The nurse and the patient, who is also a male, snuck off to have sex in a toilet in the hospital, the Indonesia Expat reported. The incident only came to […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica