Abiodun: A beacon of hope for a renewed Ogun

How time flies! By the end of December, it was approximately three years and seven months since Governor Dapo Abiodun assumed the mantle of leadership in Ogun State. Coming into office at a troubled time, the journey has been unexpectedly very rough, bumpy, and undulating.

But with grit and resolute determination, he has been able to wade through the vicissitude of time. For those who may have forgotten where we were coming from, the Abiodun’s administration had hardly settled down for governance when the COVID-19 pandemic, one of the most existential threats ever experienced in human history, struck and seized the world by the scruff of the neck.

Apart from the fears and human casualties that heralded the dreaded disease, the global economy was literally halted. We need not relive Nigeria’s vulnerabilities to externalities. That is better left to history. Just as people were about to heave a sigh of relief, the recession came in two quick successions.

Yet, with the resilience of the economy, the nation tottered out of the crisis with relatively minimal loss. It is necessary to lay this background in order to be able to do an objective analysis of the performance of the present administration since its inauguration on May 29, 2019, as no one can rise above the circumstance of his emergence.

Compared with our immediate past experience, one thing that has helped to stabilize the administration amid all these challenges is Governor Abiodun’s calm disposition, level-headedness, and ability to carry everybody along.

To galvanise the support of the people for the implementation of his transformative agenda, first, he sought a hand of fellowship with his predecessors knowing full-well that no one can be an Island to himself. Now, he is very well at home with former governor, Aremo Segun Osoba as well as his immediate successor, Otunba Gbenga Daniel, both of whom are now working in tandem with the government to take the state to the next level.

No one else has achieved that level of camaraderie since the beginning of the present democratic dispensation. That is a hallmark of humility. The more reason the traditional rulers have thrown their weight behind the “Building Our Future Together” mantra of the administration and the ready-made support that is given to his re-election bid since the commencement of the campaign activities by political parties.

For being able to rally the support of the grassroots people, the bottom-top approach adopted by the government has also taken a firm root in the state, promoting ownership of the developmental projects implemented within different localities.

From the very outset, Governor Abiodun has consistently assured the people of inclusiveness in governance, an open and transparent process, grassroots participation in the decision-making process as well as even and equal distribution of developmental projects.

According to the Governor, 97 percent of the road projects in the state were chosen by the people themselves. He has further assured the citizens of the continuity of investment in infrastructure as a catalyst for rapid industrial growth and economic prosperity for all and sundry. All this has crystallised into a collective vision driving the revolutionary agenda of the administration.

“We have spent the last three and a half years, rekindling the hope and trust of our people in their government. We have prioritised the delivery of services and remained focused and committed to the implementation of our ‘Building our Future Together’ Agenda,” he said.

Further to its aggressive drive for infrastructure transformation, the administration has equally evolved alternative financing options such as Public Private Partnership (PPP), the establishment of an Infrastructure Development Bond, and other initiatives to aid the delivery of the agenda for development.

The outcome of this laudable policy is the radical transformation of the infrastructure landscape of the state with over 80 roads constructed, reconstructed or rehabilitated, all totalling 400km within the three and a half years of the administration. These include Ilaro-Owode Road, Ijebu-Ode- Mojoda-Epe Road, Abeokuta-Siun- Sagamu Interchange Road, Atan- Lusada-Agbara Road, Panseke-Adigbe-Opako Road, Ilishan- Ago-Iwoye Road etc.

Others are Ilaro to Ilara, Ajebo to Ajebamdele, Odeda to Odogbolu, Iwopin to Iwoye, Iperu to Ipokia, Sango- Ota to Sagamu, Ijebu-Ode to Ijoko, Igbesa to Igbogila, Arepo Journalist Estate Road, Igan/Ishamurin/Odo-Shikiti Road, Oke- Ola Road in Imeko, Oba Erinwole road, Ilaro-Owode Road, Ijebu-Ode-Mojoda – Epe Road, Abeokuta-Siun-Sagamu Interchange Road, Atan-Lusada-Agbara Road, Panseke- Adigbe-Opako Road and Ilishan-Ago- Iwoye Road to mention but a few.

In addition to these, the administration is equally looking forward to collaborating with the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) to finish the remaining portion of the road linking the state (Sagamu- Ikorodu) with Lagos, complete Otta- Idiroko International route as well as Ilaro- Papalanto- Sagamu Interchange routes.

Other than the road infrastructures, preparation is as well in top gear to commission the long-awaited International Agro-Cargo Airport to complement and nurture the development of Ogun State Special Agro-Industrial Processing Zone (SAPZ) initiative to fruition.

According to the governor, the cargo airport located at Illisan would be commissioned for use in the first quarter of next year, while the Akesan market in the town as well as a 100-bed ward with a new ambulance has been provided for the Ikenne General Hospital.

He made this disclosure during the Christmas service at the Saint James’ Anglican Church, Iperu-Remo. Venerable Shedrack Ajileye commended the governor for his giant strides in the health, education, and agricultural sectors and urged him to redouble his efforts in serving the people.

