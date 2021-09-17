ABIODUN AKINLADE: The Breeder of Tomorrow’s Leaders

It sufficies to conclude that a good leader is one who has the compass for direction, calculative enough to build an inspiring vision and handy to assist others do the right things at the right time. Although rare, leaders in this mould can be likened to an explorer who assiduously clears out paths in the jungle for others to have easy walk.

Little wonder, there is one man who fits perfectly into this description of leadership- Hon. Abiodun Isiaq Akinlade, the Federal Character Commissioner representing the good people of Ogun State at the Federal Character Commission (FCC).

Choosing to be a man who lives for others, he continues to express his dynamism which is simply nothing but people-centric. Of course, that makes him a ‘breeder of tomorrow’s leaders’.

Hon. Akinlade’s concept of leadership prioritises grooming tomorrow’s leaders through human capital development of young vibrant minds for immediate and future sustainance. He is someone that seeks to develop potentials for future gains that will impact individuals and the community.

While others take joy in giving people fish to guarantee continous dependent on them, the former House of Representatives member who represented Yewa South/ Ipokia Federal Constituency in Federal House of Representatives between 2003 and 2015, is an apostle of teaching people how to fish through human and material resources empowerment. This is to ensure self-dependent, household and community impact for beneficiaries.

Popularly called Baba Omokeke (father of young ones) due to his numerous youth empowerments and scholarship schemes, Akinlade served as the Chairman of one of the most impactful and important Committees of the Green Chamber, the Science and Technology Committee for almost 10 years.

Taking a word from one of the most revered cleric in this generation, Pastor Sam Adeyemi, who said “Our world urgently needs leaders that can see the developed versions of our nations in their minds, define the values that make development possible, elect people that model those values and are competent, and hold them accountable. Get the drift? Those leaders are the citizens”. This epitomises the man, Akinlade, who all and sundry run to for impact.

With the scarcity of committed political and compassionate leaders, our country and communities need leaders like Hon. Akinlade who understands the yearning of the masses, and know how to map out and set directions with his political and management skills to guide them to the right destination, in a smooth and efficient way. This is the way to go for our Ogun West in 2023.

The youths are ready and they are willing to garner support for anyone that sees through them for futuristic empowerment and they have luckily found their mentor in the affable Hon Abiodun Akinlade as 2023 approaches. Seriously, no one can castigate them for that because the Holy Book said ‘where the carcase is, there will the eagles be gathered together.’

For his political sagacity, Akinlade, a former gubernatorial aspirant in Ogun State, has earned the sobriquet, ‘THE MAN..THE BRIDGE..THE GAME CHANGER’ in the political narratives of the Gateway State.

Akinlade, who is a close ally of the State Governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun, served as the Deputy Director General of the Governor’s campaign in 2019.

Across the nooks and crannies of the three senatorial districts of Ogun State, Akinlade’s acceptability and popularity is like oxygen that cannot be snubbed especially with his philanthropic, public-spirited and developmental impacts that cuts across. The ever amiable, humble, religious and unassuming personality has become a reference point of nobility for both young and old in Ogun State.

In summary, the ever smiling Rt. Hon. Abiodun Isiaq Akinlade (Omo Alhaja), the Baba Adinni of Yewaland is an exceptional leader and the odds are in clearly in his favour for the next round of public assignments.

Daniel Fasinu Topohozin wrote from Ipokia, Ogun State

