Abiodun Aleja, Nollywood actor, is dead

Abiodun Aleja, Nigerian actor and filmmaker better known for his role in ‘October 1’, a movie by Kunle Afolayan, has passed away.

Imoh Umoren, Nigerian filmmaker, broke the news via his Twitter page on Saturday.

“RIP Mr. Abiodun Aleja. You gave me the cameras to shoot my first pilot and all through my career treated me as a son and an equal even I was never on your level. You used to tease me when my team lost and told me repeatedly how proud you were of me. My heart is ripped apart,” he wrote.

Aleja breathed his last on Friday at the Lagos State University Teaching Hospital (LASUTH) where he was receiving treatment for an undisclosed ailment, reports online newspaper, TheCable.

In a Facebook post, Ogunfolaju Oyehan, the deceased’s former classmate, described the development as “devastating”.

Oyehan said when the movie producer took ill, they had prayed for his recovery, unknown to them that it would eventually lead to his death.

“Just got the sad news of your death, it is heart wrenching and devastating. You were a shinning star amongst us, a very free spirit man, jovial and caring, if there is the need for a moment of laughter, Abiodun you are the go to person because for you there is never a dull moment,” she wrote.

“We all prayed and hoped for your recovery as we were not ready to lose you and your amiable personality to the cold hands of death, we looked forward to you coming back to the school platform to crack us up as usual, we looked forward to seeing you back on your feet doing what you know how to do best, movie making.

“I am saddened that death came to you at an age when your esteemed talent and services are still very useful to your profession and humanity, death came at a time when your wife and children would need you around them the most as the man of the house.

“As a father and confidant, death came at a point when in OGS class of 1978-83 we are counting our gains and success as old students.

“I am pained and saddened by your monumental loss few hours ago, I pray that God grants you eternal rest and grant your loving wife, kids and family the fortitude to bear this irreparable loss while He also consoles us in the OGS 1978-83 family.”

The development further stretches the list of Nollywood stars who have died since January.

Like this: Like Loading...