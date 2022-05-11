Abiodun, Amosun clash over allegation of smear campaign

Ogun State Governor, Dapo Abiodun and his predecessor, Senator Ibikunle Amosun, have clashed over a petition submitted to the national secretariat of the All Progressives Congress (APC) by Ayodele Oludiran seeking the governor’s disqualification from the governorship primary over fraud allegations. Oludiran, a member of the party, in the petition dated April 12 warned the party against considering the candidacy of Abiodun, alleging that the governor had been accused of “concealing criminal offences he allegedly committed in the USA in the 1980s.” He insisted that Abiodun’s candidacy would portend danger for the APC following the allegations.

However, documents allegedly featuring the mugshot of Abiodun and his purported court conviction for criminal offences bordering on credit card fraud, petty theft and cheque forgery surfaced online on Monday. Reacting to the allegations, the Dapo Abiodun Campaign Organisation (DACA) accused Amosun of sponsoring a smear campaign on the governor. The group in the statement on yesterday by Ogun APC spokesman, Tunde Oladunjoye accused Amosun and his loyalists of fabricating “malicious, unfounded and totally false allegations to incriminate the governor and present him as one who is ineligible to contest the high office he’s occupying.

It said: “It has been observed that the cell which also masterminded the exit of a former Minister of Finance, Kemi Adeosun, has been activated to conjure and spread damaging and wicked rumours to sully the sterling qualities of Governor Abiodun because of his re-election aspiration.”

