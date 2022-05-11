News

Abiodun, Amosun clash over allegation of smear campaign

Posted on Author Olufemi Adediran Comment(0)

Ogun State Governor, Dapo Abiodun and his predecessor, Senator Ibikunle Amosun, have clashed over a petition submitted to the national secretariat of the All Progressives Congress (APC) by Ayodele Oludiran seeking the governor’s disqualification from the governorship primary over fraud allegations. Oludiran, a member of the party, in the petition dated April 12 warned the party against considering the candidacy of Abiodun, alleging that the governor had been accused of “concealing criminal offences he allegedly committed in the USA in the 1980s.” He insisted that Abiodun’s candidacy would portend danger for the APC following the allegations.

However, documents allegedly featuring the mugshot of Abiodun and his purported court conviction for criminal offences bordering on credit card fraud, petty theft and cheque forgery surfaced online on Monday. Reacting to the allegations, the Dapo Abiodun Campaign Organisation (DACA) accused Amosun of sponsoring a smear campaign on the governor. The group in the statement on yesterday by Ogun APC spokesman, Tunde Oladunjoye accused Amosun and his loyalists of fabricating “malicious, unfounded and totally false allegations to incriminate the governor and present him as one who is ineligible to contest the high office he’s occupying.

It said: “It has been observed that the cell which also masterminded the exit of a former Minister of Finance, Kemi Adeosun, has been activated to conjure and spread damaging and wicked rumours to sully the sterling qualities of Governor Abiodun because of his re-election aspiration.”

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Police raid criminal hideout, arrest 10 suspects in Lagos

Posted on Author Taiwo Jimoh

Police have busted 10 suspected criminals in their hideout at Mushin area of Lagos State. It was learnt that the raid on criminalshideout was carried out on the directives of the State Commissioner of Police, Hakeem Odumosu. The command Police Public Relations Officer, PPRO, CSP Adekunle Ajisebutu, in a statement yesterday said in continuation of […]
News

NGO decries rise in number of dropout of schoolgirls

Posted on Author Clement Ekong YOLA

A Non-Governmental Organisation (NGO), ‘Community Led Collective Action For Girls Education (C-CAGE)’, has called on the federal and state governments to look into the upsurge in the number of girls, who drop out due to factors relating to poverty, cultural norms and insecurity.   The Executive Director of the organisation, Mr. Monday Osasah, who made […]
News Top Stories

Army kills 5 bandits, injures others during air raid in Benue attack

Posted on Author Cephas Iorhemen MAKURDI

Troops of the joint military spike Operation codenamed Operation Whirl Stroke (OPWS) yesterday neutralized five suspected armed herdsmen and injured others during an air raid of their hideouts on the border between Benue and Nasarawa States.   Sunday Telegraph gathered that the bandits armed with sophisticated weapons, had in the wee hours Saturday, launched a […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica