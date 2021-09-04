…Abiodun, Amosun set for showdown as committee warns against parallel congress

Showdown is looming in the Ogun state chapter of the APC as the two factions of the party yesterday insisted on conducting parallel Local government congresses in the state. The two factions are those of Governor Dapo Abiodun and Senator Ibikunle Amosun who have been at loggerhead over who controls the structure of the party in the state.

The two factions had on Saturday, July 31 conducted parallel ward congress across the state. Abiodun, while addressing party stakeholders on Wednesday in Abeokuta, in preparation for the Sat-urday’s Local government congress of the party in the state, assured members of the party of a level playing ground.

The governor, who is also the leader of the party in the state, urged members of the party to jettison their self-interest and work for the success of the party. But, speaking on behalf of Amosun group, his elder brother, Alhaji Abidoye Amosun, asked loyalists of faction to mobilise en masse and participate in the Saturday’s LG congress. Meanwhile, the committee saddled with the responsibility of conducting the Local Government Congress has issued a stern warning against members planning to conduct parallel congress in the state.

