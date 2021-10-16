News

Abiodun, Amosun set to conduct parallel congresses

Strong indications emerged yesterday that the two factions of the Ogun state chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) will conduct parallel congresses to elect officials into the state executive of the party. Findings by Saturday Telegraph revealed that, while the faction of the former Governor Ibikunle Amosun picked Ake palace ground, Abeokuta as venue of its congress, the Governor Dapo Abiodun’s faction will be conducting its congress at the main bowl of the MKO Abiodun stadium, Kuto, Abeokuta. However, the chairman of the APC Congress Committee for Ogun State, Hon. Wale Ohu yesterday declared that any congress outside the one conducted by his committee is “null and void.” Ohu disclosed this while briefing journalists after the screening of all aspirants seeking election into various state offices of the party held at the APC secretariat, Moshood Abiola Way, Abeokuta, the state capital. He said, “I have the mandate of the National Secretariat of the party to vet, screen and conduct the Ogun State congress of the APC.

No other election is valid, except the one supervised by my committee of 7 sent by the National headquarters of the party.” “You will recall that we had conducted Ward and Local Government Congresses in this State before. The outcome of the congresses were subjected to appeal and subsequently validated and upheld by the CCECP of the party.

“Only a few minutes ago we swore in the leaders of the party at the local government level because the caretaker committee of the State Executive Council had been dissolved. Tomorrow’s congress of the APC will hold at MKO Abiola International Stadium, Kuto, Abeokuta, not anywhere else. Any other purported or supposed election is therefore a nullity,” he stressed. He further said that his committee has invited security agencies and the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to monitor the exercise. Ohu enjoined party faithful to conduct themselves with decorum and peacefully throughout the exercise, saying that “everybody knows Ogun State for its civility, peace and high-level of political enlightenment.”

