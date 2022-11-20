News

Abiodun, APC sponsoring suits against our candidates – ADC

Posted on Author Olufemi Adediran ABEOKUTA Comment(0)

 

The African Democratic Congress (ADC) in Ogun State has accused the All Progressives Congress (APC) and Governor Dapo Abiodun of sponsoring “frivolous” lawsuitsagainstitand itscandidatestopreventtheparty from participating in the forthcoming2023electionsintheState.

The party however said it would not be distracted by the cases and the antics of the ruling party. The Deputy governorship of the party, Olatunde Awonuga made the allegations on Saturday during a homecoming rally for him at Abigi in Ogun Waterside Local government area in the State.

It would be recalled that the national chairman of ADC, Ralph Okey Nwosu during his visit to Abeokuta recently, had also accused the APC and governor Abiodun of sponsoring 24 law suits against its governor candidate, Biyi Otegbeye and other candidates of the party. Nwosu also accused the APC – led administration of promoting intolerance by intimidating  theoppositionpartiesintheState.

Awonuga while speaking to journalists at the rally described the law suits as mere distractions which would not deter the party from capturing the State in 2023. Awonuga said the lawsuits have further confirmed the desperation of the Abiodun to hold on to power, saying the suits would not safe APC and the governorfromdefeatatthepolls.

He said: “Cases against us are mere distractions. The cases are being instigated by another party, not within our party, but by another party. “You know they (cases) are mere distractions that will take us to nowhere. We are set, we are waiting for them. We are not afraid. We have too much confidence that come 2023, ADC will win Ogun State.”

 

Awonuga however charged members of the party and its supporters to remain steadfast and calm, saying the party has the capacity to drive the State. Speaking on the deplorable condition of infrastructure and the state of education in the State, Awonuga said, “As our immediate priority, we are going to declare a state of emergency on education in Ogun State.

“Education in Ogun State is in a state of comatose. Ogun has always been known to be number one in education, but today we are not more among the first ten. “So, we’ll declare a state of emergency on education. We declare a state of emergency on infrastructure too because we have too much infrastructural decay.”

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

