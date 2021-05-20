News

Abiodun assures old, new APC members of level playing ground

Posted on Author Olufemi Adediran Comment(0)

Ogun State Governor, Dapo Abiodun, yesterday assured members of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state, especially those who joined the party recently, of equal opportunity and a level playing ground, noting the party is big enough to accommodate more members. Abiodun stated this at a meeting with members of the Appeal, Revalidation and Reregistration Committees and chieftains of the APC across the state, held in Abeokuta. The governor allayed fears of those who could not register during the revalidation exercise, adding that the party was ready to welcome more people into its fold to make it more virile. Hesaidthepartywouldregister anyone that was willing to join it, declaring also that; “APCisnotasocialclub, weare a political party and it is in our numbersthatourstrengthlies.

“I want to state that the party is much bigger than where we started it. We now have a former governor, speakers and members from both the national and state assemblies, chairman of different political parties. In this size and combination lies our strength. This is a testimony that our party is doing something right,” the governor added. While intimating the party chieftains of his administration’s achievements in education, health, agriculture, housing, youth empowerment and infrastructure, Governor Abiodun said his administration may not be able to do everything, it would leave Ogun better by completing abandoned people-oriented projects and inaugurating new ones.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

The Power of Social Media According to Dr. Ahmed El Muntasar

Posted on Author Our Reporters

When people think of a cosmetic doctor, the first image that comes to mind is somebody stern, serious, and cold. Dr. Ahmed El Muntasar, a renowned cosmetic doctor, could not be further from that stereotype. Dr. El Muntasar is youthful, friendly, warm, and genuine. He is very active on social media and has over 636,000 […]
News

COVID-19 spike: Adhere to protocols, guidelines-NMA tells Nigerians

Posted on Author Appolonia Adeyemi

Concerned about the spike in new coronavirus infections in the country, the Chairman of the Nigerian Medical Association (NMA), Lagos State Branch, Dr. Adetunji Adenekan has appealed to Nigerians and Lagos residents in particular, to adhere strictly to the COVID-19 protocols and guidelines. Also, Adenekan in his New Year’s message issued Friday, underscored the imperative […]
News

PDP wins all seats in Bauchi council polls

Posted on Author Our Reporters

The ruling Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Bauchi has won all the chairmanship and councillorship seats in Saturday’s council polls in the state. Chairman, Bauchi State Independent Electoral Commission (BASIEC), Alhaji Dahiru Tata, announced this yesterday in Bauchi while issuing Certificates of Return to the newly elected chairmen. “The election has been largely successful and […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica