Abiodun assures old, new APC members of level playing ground

Ogun State Governor, Dapo Abiodun, yesterday assured members of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state, especially those who joined the party recently, of equal opportunity and a level playing ground, noting the party is big enough to accommodate more members. Abiodun stated this at a meeting with members of the Appeal, Revalidation and Reregistration Committees and chieftains of the APC across the state, held in Abeokuta. The governor allayed fears of those who could not register during the revalidation exercise, adding that the party was ready to welcome more people into its fold to make it more virile. Hesaidthepartywouldregister anyone that was willing to join it, declaring also that; “APCisnotasocialclub, weare a political party and it is in our numbersthatourstrengthlies.

“I want to state that the party is much bigger than where we started it. We now have a former governor, speakers and members from both the national and state assemblies, chairman of different political parties. In this size and combination lies our strength. This is a testimony that our party is doing something right,” the governor added. While intimating the party chieftains of his administration’s achievements in education, health, agriculture, housing, youth empowerment and infrastructure, Governor Abiodun said his administration may not be able to do everything, it would leave Ogun better by completing abandoned people-oriented projects and inaugurating new ones.

