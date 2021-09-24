Abiodun assures pensioners of improved welfare

Ogun State Governor Dapo Abiodun yesterday promised to prioritise the welfare of pensioners by paying them regularly. This is just as the governor disclosed that efforts were on to clear the 2011 pension arrears and increase the quarterly release of N500million to defray the backlog of pension arrears as the state’s finances improve. A statement issued by his Chief Press Secretary (CPS), Kunle Somorin quoted Abiodun as making the promise in response to the protest on Wednesday by the Ogun State Chapter of the Local Government Pensioners Association of Nigeria (LOGPAN) over their outstanding gratuities.

He, however, said the state government was not aware of any N3.9bn pension fund meant for payment of local government pensioners as claimed by the protesting pensioners. “We are not aware of any N3.9billion pension fund as claimed by LOGPAN. If there is any, we will be grateful if they can show us the path to recover it,” he stated. Abiodun, who noted that the backlog of pensions is a huge sum of money, refuted the allegation that disbursement was done to favour some people to the detriment of others, declaring “there is no favouritism on the payment of pension in the state.”

