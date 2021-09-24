News

Abiodun assures pensioners of improved welfare

Posted on Author Olufemi Adediran Comment(0)

Ogun State Governor Dapo Abiodun yesterday promised to prioritise the welfare of pensioners by paying them regularly. This is just as the governor disclosed that efforts were on to clear the 2011 pension arrears and increase the quarterly release of N500million to defray the backlog of pension arrears as the state’s finances improve. A statement issued by his Chief Press Secretary (CPS), Kunle Somorin quoted Abiodun as making the promise in response to the protest on Wednesday by the Ogun State Chapter of the Local Government Pensioners Association of Nigeria (LOGPAN) over their outstanding gratuities.

He, however, said the state government was not aware of any N3.9bn pension fund meant for payment of local government pensioners as claimed by the protesting pensioners. “We are not aware of any N3.9billion pension fund as claimed by LOGPAN. If there is any, we will be grateful if they can show us the path to recover it,” he stated. Abiodun, who noted that the backlog of pensions is a huge sum of money, refuted the allegation that disbursement was done to favour some people to the detriment of others, declaring “there is no favouritism on the payment of pension in the state.”

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

MDAs diverting revenue to fund trivialities, says Gbajabiamila

Posted on Author Philip Nyam,

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila has accused some Federal Government revenue generating agencies of flouting the law by refusing to remit into the Federation account. He alleged that such monies are often used to finance trivialities. Gbajabiamila made the allegations Thursday in Abuja while declaring open the commencement of the […]
News

Delhi running out of space to cremate Covid dead

Posted on Author Reporter

  Police in India’s capital Delhi have asked local authorities to identify more sites for Covid-19 cremations. A second wave of the coronavirus is ravaging parts of India, overwhelming hospitals, morgues and crematoriums, reports the BBC. The total number of infections passed 18 million on Thursday, with 386,452 more recorded, the biggest one-day increase on […]
News

To reach exponential levels of success in the telemarketing sales industry, one needs to hone certain essential skills.

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Ryan Mitchell Rios, an astute telemarketing salesman in the US, insists if people stay firm on their goals, every target can get achievable. Of the many things that have caught much momentum across different sectors and industries, the rise and emergence of professionals in the telemarketing sales industry, achieving monumental success, have made the most […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica