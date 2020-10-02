Abiodun blames Nigeria’s woes on leadership failure

Ogun State Governor, Dapo Abiodun yesterday blamed Nigeria’s woes on failure of past leaders to take “painful but necessary decisions.” The governor stated this in Abeokuta in his address to mark Nigeria’s 60th Independence anniversary. He, however, expressed optimism that with President Mohammadu Buhari’s policies and programmes, Nigeria would soon overcome its challenges as Nigeria was blessed with “both human and natural resources to make us a world power.” Abiodun said: “All we need to do is to bring our collective will to harness our potentials. We must also accept that development is a process. We must also know that the process has a cost.

“The good news is that the cost is not expensive. All we have to pay is our collective patience to see the process through a logical conclusion. “We will have to make painful but necessary decisions.

The failure of the past in taking these decisions is what led us to where we are today and the situation we find ourselves. “It is therefore very imperative that we summon courage now, and pool our shared will to take these tough decisions for the good of the present generation and building a strong foundation on which oncoming generations can build. “We must continue to work for the peaceful coexistence of all, irrespective of language, religion, ethnic nationality, places and circumstances of birthor societal status.” Meanwhile, Odu’a Investment Company Limited’s on-going Cassava Cultivation & Processing Project at Imeko, Imeko- Afon Local Government Area of Ogun State would experience a fillip as the state government had pledged to support the project.

This was made known when Commissioner for Agriculture, Dr. Adeola Odedina along with the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Agriculture, Dr. Dotun Sorunke and Senior Special Assistant to the Governor on Agribusiness, Mrs. Eva Adelaja visited the Cassava Plantation.

However, Group Managing Director/CEO of Odu’a Investment Company Limited (OICL), Mr. Adewale Raji, stated that the mandate was to clear and plant 1,200 hectares of cassava in 13 months as the ultimate goal was to establish combined processing plants of 100 tons per day fresh cassava value addition into High Quality Cassava Flour and High Quality Food Grade Starch. The GMD said that the plantation would ensure raw materials availability for the plants while commending Abiodun for linking the administration’s focus with agriculture to industrial demand, job creation, food security and industrialisation.

