Abiodun: Building trust through road construction for accelerated development

The recently concluded Ogun State council poll process which produced the election of 20 local government chairmen and 236 councillors, respectively, could best be described as a norm that has put democracy to test.

The election of all the candidates of the ruling party, the All Progressives Congress (APC), into all the local government offices wasn’t the basis for excitement, but the generally acceptable campaign train of the Governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun, into all the council areas during the two-week electioneering campaign has lent credence to the fact that, with the attendant wild jubilation and excitement that greeted the inspection of the various completed and on-going projects, the dividends of democracy has actually been taken to the doorsteps of the people of the state.

Like Oliver Twist, it was another rare occasion that afforded Mr Governor to meet with the people, listen to their various complaints and requests, and his subsequent near-future planned interventions, with more laudable projects to ameliorate their living conditions in their respective communities.

Fast forward, in the last two years, it is a living testimony, quite glaring that, an era of half-truths, lies and deceit has given way for a more dedicated and committed administration that sees the entire state as a family unit for even development, with due respect to the interest to the principles of equity, justice and fair play.

Reminiscent of his inaugural speech on May 29, 2019, an emphasis on the priority to immediately look into how to upgrade, rehabilitate, repair and restructure both township and rural roads that are of economic benefits underscores the importance the current administration of Prince Dapo Abiodun attaches to infrastructure.

In comparison, the administration is not sectional in its approach to qualitative and balanced governance and with the current reality on ground; it has demonstrated fairness in the sharing of equitable distribution of resources, across the three senatorial districts (Ogun West, Ogun Central and Ogun East) that make up the state.

On close observations, except for a blind person would feign ignorance of the giant strides the administration has made in various developmental projects that have impacted positively in the lives of the people.

As a promise-keeping administration that has lived up to its billings, the last seven months (January 2021 to June) under review, the execution of 54 road projects across the state, with Ogun Central taking the lion’s share of 29, Ogun West 10 and Ogun East 15, speak volumes of the commitment of the government to ensure that, no section or part of the state will be developed at the expense of others.

It is only the cynics and pessimists who see nothing good in the various lofty programmes and projects the current administration is initiating and executing would be economical with truth.

Without mincing words, Governor Abiodun has built trust through good road networks across the state to enhance socio-economic growth and development.

However, from the outcome of the “Report of the Contract Review Committee” chaired by Mr Adekunle Mokuolu and submitted to His Excellency, Prince Dapo Abiodun, on Tuesday September 8, 2020, it showed that the current administration would need more than N218 billion to complete all the inherited abandoned projects that are spread across the three senatorial districts, resulting from the various contracts the administration of Otunba Gbenga Daniel (between 2009 and 2011) and his successor in office, Senator Ibikunle Amosun awarded between 2011 and 2019.

A total of 114 contracts/projects were awarded during the period (2009-2019) at a total cost of N349,376,997.76 only, while the total payments for the contracts/projects was N130,735,758,922:75 only.

The total amount for the unpaid Certificate of Valuation (CV) for work done stood at N20, 741,675,388:76 only.

As a clear departure from the old practice of deceit, pretence and lies that often characterised the polity, interestingly, the government is not missing in action in making good its electoral promises in the various completed projects which include Raypower, Navy-Osi-Ikola roads (Ado-Odo/Ota LGA), Fajol-Ajegunle-America Junction-Alogi Road and American Junction-Unity Estate Road, which cuts across Abeokuta South and Odeda local government areas, and as well, Ejirin-Mobalufon-Oluwalogbon Road (Ijebu-Ode LGA) and Ilaro-Owode Road (Yewa South LGA).

Not left out, Joju Road (Ado-Odo/Ota LGA), Lantoro-Elite-Idi-Aba Road (Abeokuta South LGA), beautification of NNPC Mega Station Road (Abeokuta South LGA), Somorin-Kemta-Idi Aba Road (Odeda LGA), Imasayi-Igan Okoto-Ayetoro Road (Yewa North LGA), sectional rehabilitation of Papalanto- Ilaro Road (Ewekoro LGA), the asphalting of Lafenwa-Rounder Road (Abeokuta North LGA), palliative works along Sango junction-Ojuore Road (Ado-Odo/Ota LGA) and the construction of City Gate monument at Sagamu Interchange (Obafemi- Owode LGA), construction of Journalists’ Estate, Arepo (Obafemi Owode LGA), the construction of an internal road linking Ifo General Hospital and renovation of Ifo Fire Station, rehabilitation of both Olowomore-Sanni and Olowomore-Brewery roads (both in Abeokuta North LGA), amongst others.

From findings, it needs to be pointed out that more money is being spent in the Ogun Central district than the other two – Ogun West and Ogun East.

The demand for speed breaker and light-up project of all the nooks and crannies, stretching from the Gateway City Gate/Sagamu Interchange to Abeokuta, also reinforced the confidence reposed in the administration to give a befitting status on the state capital.

Despite the huge amount of money the immediate past administration claimed it expended on all the much-touted “legacy projects”, between 2011 and 2019, Ogun Central took 80 percent share, yet it couldn’t account for, and complete them before it exited office on May 29, 2019.

It was a good thing that it took the courage, listening ears and kindness of Abiodun to take up the responsibility of the completion of the abandoned link road between NNPC flyover and to connect the incomplete Kuto flyover when the contractors vacated the site.

The same gesture was replicated in the completion of resurfacing and expansion of the link road that connects Alaba Lawson School/CBN/MTD, Ibara. lOgbonnikan writes from Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital

