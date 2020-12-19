Abiodun cautions Nigerians against COVID-19 second wave

Ogun State governor, Dapo Abiodun, yesterday cautioned Nigerians to guide against acts that would trigger the second wave of COVID-19 pandemic as the country was yet to fully recover from the first wave. The governor, who made the call at the state organised Christmas Carol and service of nine lessons, held at the June 12 Cultural centre, Kuto, Abeokuta, described the outgoing year as turbulent and full of uncertainty as the COVID-19 pandemic has succeeded in dislocating the nation’s socio-economic activities of the country this year.

Abiodun said the second wave was real, as more than 1000 new cases have been recorded so far across the country within few days, stressing the need for the people not to lose guard, but continue in observing the laid down protocols to contain the pandemic. The governor particularly warmed Nigerians to celebrate the yuletide season in moderation and desist from acts that would further endanger their lives.

