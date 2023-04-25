Abiodun Charges Monarch To Influence Developmental Projects In Ogun Community

Ogun State Governor, Dapo Abiodun has charged the new Olu of Orile Ilawo in the Odeda Local government area of the state, Oba Alexander Olusegun Macgregor to champion efforts that would promote the socio-economic development of the town.

The governor also called on the new monarch to engage in activities that would promote peaceful co-existence between his people and neighbouring townships, to achieve the growth and development being craved by the people.

Abiodun gave the charge on Tuesday at the Installation and presentation of Staff of Office and instrument of appointment to the new monarch in Elegunmefa town, Orile Ilawo in the Odeda Local government area of the state.

The installation of Oba Macgregor marked an end to 16 months of interregnum in the Obaship stool of the twin after the demise of the immediate past Olu of Orile Ilawo, Oba Albert Oladapo Aina, who joined his ancestors on 21st December 2021.

The governor who spoke through the Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, Ganiyu Hamzat, described traditional rulers as partners-in-progress, acknowledging their role in the socio-economic development of the state.

“As a father, you are expected to be accessible, receptive, and responsive to your peoples’ yearnings. You should put your reputable academic experience to bear on your appointment to serve your people.

“In the same vein, you are to champion all efforts that will further enhance peaceful co-existence with other neighbouring townships in Egbaland and the entire Ogun state, in order to justify the mandate and trust reposed in you by the good people of Orile Ilawo and the Ogun state government.

“Let me also implore you to immediately concentrate on the task of accelerating the pace of socio-economic development in Orile Ilawo town by mobilizing your people to continue to support the government, particularly, by performing their civic duties in the prompt payment of approved taxes, rates and levies, required for the provision of social amenities and general development of our dear state”, the governor said.

Oba Macgregor in his acceptance speech, pledged to tackle insecurity in the town.

He said his dispensation would focus on initiatives that would attract tourists to the town and provide employment opportunities to the teeming youths.

“We shall pay due attention to all matters of custom and tradition, focusing on real issues of security of our communities and the welfare and development of our people.

We shall carry out reforms in palace administration in order to be adequately responsive to our peoples’ sincere and deep longing for justice, equity, and stability.

“We shall strive to ensure that conflicts are resolved between individuals, families, and communities along the principles of social justice.

“We shall use cultural diplomacy as a veritable tool for the promotion of harmonious relationships with our neighbors far and near”, Oba Macgregor said.