Abiodun charges youths to chart new pathway for greater Nigeria

Ogun state governor, Dapo Abiodun yesterday charged Nigerian youths to use their energy, creative genius and resourcefulness to chart a new pathway for a greater Nigeria. Abiodun insisted that the youths have an important role to play in the de-velopment of the country; hence they must channel their creative energies and resourcefulness to positive enterprises for national development.

The governor gave the charge during his Independence Day address at the M.K.O International Stadium in Abeokuta, the state capital. He stressed the need for youths to continue to demonstrate courage and unwavering commitment to all that would foster unity and progress in the country. “My dear compatriots, your bustling energies and resourcefulness should provide for us a new pathway for a great country.

“Do not let anybody discourage you. Your age is an advantage to our national development. We have seen what positive deployment of youthful energies did in the cases of our heroes past – Chief Obafemi Awolowo, Nnamdi Azikiwe, Saudana of Sokoto, Chief Anthony Enahoro were all young men when they debated, negotiated and won Nigeria her independence,” Abiodun charged the youths.

Like this: Like Loading...