Abiodun commends OOU for reducing cultism, indiscipline

Posted on Author Olalekan Osiade

• Varsity now has 96.4 per cent accreditation status –Pro Chancellor

Ogun State Governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun, has commended the Governing Council of the Olabisi Onabanju University (OOU) for bringing down the rate of cultism and all manners of indiscipline in the university, pointing out that the feat has resulted to high level of interest displayed by the number of students seeking admission into the institution. The governor gave the commendation when the Governing Council of the institution paid him a courtesy visit in his Abeokuta office on Friday.

“One thing that stands out is the level of security or the reduction of the level of insecurity; we all know what characterised that university in the past where there were cultism and all manners of indiscipline. “We see that has greatly subsided and students are more focused on their academic activities and I think that is very impressive.

“That is what will explain the higher level of interest that is displayed by the number of students that are seeking admission, because nobody will want his or her children in a university where there is a high rate of cultism and bad behaviour. “So, I would like to congratulate the Governing Council on your particular achievement of curbing the rate of insecurity which is one challenge that we are now currently dealing with along the length and breadth of not just this state, but the country at large,” the governor stated. Abiodun, who disclosed that his administration has acquired buses for the smooth transportation of students on campuses, added that the buses would soon be handed over to the institutions as soon as issues on the management of the buses are sorted out with respective institutions.

