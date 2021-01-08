Abiodun congratulates new NULGE President, Olatunji

Governor Dapo Abiodun of Ogun State has congratulated Comrade Ambali Akeem Olatunji on his election as the President of the National Union of Local Government Employees (NULGE).n a statement signed by his Chief Press Secretary, Kunle Somorin, the governor said the victory was an attestation of the popularity of Ambali, who incidentally was an indigene of the state. It reads: “It is so glad that one of our own has been chosen to lead a sensitive union such as NULGE. We have no doubt that Ambali will surpass our expectations as shown in his exemplary attitude when he was NLC chairman in Ogun State.” However, Abiodun, who thanked local government workers across the federation for what he called “a wellthought- out choice” of leadership also solicited their support to ensure a successful tenure of office for Olatunji.

