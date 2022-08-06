News

Abiodun, Dangote, Obi, others bid Mama Craig farewell

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

The families of Akin Craig and Senbanjo have bid their matriarch, Mama Olubunmi Ibiyemi Craig, farewell. At a well attended burial ceremony, son of the deceased, Omoba Segun Senbanjo, hosted top politicians and captains of industries, to bid his mother farewell. The educationist, who died on July 13, was buried on August 4, 2022.

She was the proprietress of Labo Memorial Primary School and Somerset Secondary, and also a pillar of the community and philanthropist. Dignitaries at the event include Ogun State Governor, Dapo Abiodun; Africa’s richest man, Aliko Dangote; Presidential Candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi; Dr. Doyin Okupe, Minister of Trade and Industry, Niyi Adebayo; CEO of OANDO, Wale Tinubu; Segun Awolowo, First Lady of Kwara State, Ambassador Folake Abdulrazaq; Segun Fagboyegun, Toyin Saraki and Senator Tokunbo Ogunbanjo.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News Top Stories

Secession: Why I visited Buhari over Igboho’s detention in Benin Republic

Posted on Author Ndubuisi Ugah

The Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi Ojaja (II), has explained why he sought audience with President Muhammadu Buhari over the detention of Yoruba Nation agitator, Sunday Adeyemo (aka Sunday Igboho), in Benin Republic.   The monarch, who expressed regret over the continued incaseration of Igboho in Benin Republic, said in an interview with the […]
News Top Stories

Insecurity: We shouldn’t turn our challenges to ethnic, religious crisis –Tinubu

Posted on Author Ndubuisi Ugah and Muritala Ayinla

Sanwo-Olu: Jakande’s name synonymous with selfless leadership • Fayemi, Hamzat, others grace eight-day Fidau prayer Former Lagos State Governor, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, yesterday urged Nigerians not to turn the present security challenges across the country into ethnic, tribal or religious crisis. Tinubu spoke yesterday at the eight-day Fidau prayers for the late civilian governor of […]
News

Running mate not imposed on me, says Ozigbo

Posted on Author Okey Maduforo

The governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Anambra State, Mr. Valentine Ozigbo, yesterday dismissed the allegations that his running mate was imposed on him by a cabal, insisting that he chose his running mate himself. The governorship candidate at a parley with reporters in Awka, the state capital, contended that he had […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica