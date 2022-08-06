Abiodun, Dangote, Obi, others bid Mama Craig farewell

The families of Akin Craig and Senbanjo have bid their matriarch, Mama Olubunmi Ibiyemi Craig, farewell. At a well attended burial ceremony, son of the deceased, Omoba Segun Senbanjo, hosted top politicians and captains of industries, to bid his mother farewell. The educationist, who died on July 13, was buried on August 4, 2022.

She was the proprietress of Labo Memorial Primary School and Somerset Secondary, and also a pillar of the community and philanthropist. Dignitaries at the event include Ogun State Governor, Dapo Abiodun; Africa’s richest man, Aliko Dangote; Presidential Candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi; Dr. Doyin Okupe, Minister of Trade and Industry, Niyi Adebayo; CEO of OANDO, Wale Tinubu; Segun Awolowo, First Lady of Kwara State, Ambassador Folake Abdulrazaq; Segun Fagboyegun, Toyin Saraki and Senator Tokunbo Ogunbanjo.

