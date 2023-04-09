Abiodun, Daniel, Adebutu mourn Ajibola

Ogun State Governor Dapo Abiodun; ex-Governor Gbenga Daniel; and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governorship candidate Ladi Adebutu mourned the death of former Attorney General and Minister for Justice Prince Bola Ajibola. The ex-Judge of the International Court of Justice in The Hague died at a Lagos hospital on Sunday aged 89. In a statement issued by his Chief Press Secretary Kunle Somorin, Abiodun described Ajibola’s death as a big loss to the judiciary, saying his legacies in the judiciary, philanthropy and the educational development of Nigeria would never be forgotten. He said: “The death of this illustrious son of Ogun State, a celebrated jurist and judicial activist, public intellectual and elder statesman, is a severe blow to all of us who knew him “Words cannot adequately convey my heartfelt sorrow over Papa’s death, for he was a kind and beautiful soul who spread love to all who encountered him.” Daniel praised Ajibola, describing him as the most courageous, dutiful, patriotic and peace-loving jurist in Nigeria’s history.

