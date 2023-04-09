Abiodun, Daniel, Adebutu mourn Ajibola

Ogun State Governor Dapo Abiodun; ex-Governor Gbenga Daniel; and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governorship candidate Ladi Adebutu mourned the death of former Attorney General and Minister for Justice Prince Bola Ajibola. The ex-Judge of the International Court of Justice in The Hague died at a Lagos hospital on Sunday aged 89. In a statement issued by his Chief Press Secretary Kunle Somorin, Abiodun described Ajibola’s death as a big loss to the judiciary, saying his legacies in the judiciary, philanthropy and the educational development of Nigeria would never be forgotten. He said: “The death of this illustrious son of Ogun State, a celebrated jurist and judicial activist, public intellectual and elder statesman, is a severe blow to all of us who knew him “Words cannot adequately convey my heartfelt sorrow over Papa’s death, for he was a kind and beautiful soul who spread love to all who encountered him.” Daniel praised Ajibola, describing him as the most courageous, dutiful, patriotic and peace-loving jurist in Nigeria’s history.
Related Articles
Abia: SME Bank to bring huge benefits for tech startups – Director
The Special Adviser to Abia State Governor Okezie Ikpeazu on Social Investments, ChinenyeNwogu, has said that the Abia Small and Medium Scale Micro-Finance Bank would serve the needs of technology startups requiring funds to develop their ideas. Nwogu, a director of the bank, disclosed this yesterday in a chat with newsmen in Aba after […]
Tinubu: The Poised Man To Become President
It has been said that ‘A strong man makes a strong country; weak men wait for opportunities, and strong men make them’. Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s political antecedent has been successful from the early days of the Social Democratic Party (SDP) till date. In the 1990s, he contested for and was elected to the Senate, representing […]
We’ve no hand in killing of Anglican priest – IPOB
The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has denied any involvement in the killing of a Priest of the Anglican Church at Nkwere Local Government Area of Imo State recently. This was even as the group yesterday announced the suspension of the sit-at-home it ordered every Monday or any other day until when its leader, Mazi […]