Abiodun declares state of emergency in water, sanitation sector

Ogun State Governor, Dapo Abiodun, yesterday declared a state of emergency in the water, sanitation and hygiene sector. Abiodun, who made the declarations in Abeokuta, the state capital, when he received the report of a Steering Committee for the Implementation of the Water, Sanitation and Hygiene Programme, (WASH), also declared a war against open defecation in the state.

The governor stressed the need for the reform of the water and sanitation sector, noting that rural water supply and sanitation needs and aspirations of residents would be prioritised in line with goal six of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

He said that residents of the state were going through a serious and symptomatic water sanitation and hygiene crisis, as only 14.9 per cent of residents have access to clean water through public utilities. He also said that access to improved sanitation was 35 per cent, with 22 percent of open defecation, particularly in the rural areas. He said: “It is, therefore, my considered plan of action as the governor of this state, giving several challenges the water sector poses to our dear state and our strong commitment, to address lingering issues in the water sector.

“I hereby declare a State of Emergency in Water, Sanitation and Hygiene (WASH) and officially flag off a campaign against Open Defecation in Ogun State. “We now subscribe to the implementation of the National WASH Action Plan in order to reverse the regressing trend through ensuring access to safe drinking water and ending of open defecation.”

