…Abiodun emerges Ogun APC guber candidate

Two governorship aspirants of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ogun state, on Thursday kicked against the result of the party’s primary election which produced Governor Dapo Abiodun as the governorship candidate of the state. The aggrieved aspirants, Abdulkabir Akinlade, Biyi Otegbeye, questioned the credibility of the electoral panel, led by Wale Ohu and the delegate list to be used for the exercise. Abiodun contested the election with five other aspirants, Abdulkabir Akinlade, Biyi Otegbeye, Modele Sarafa-Yusuf, Owodunni Opayemi and Remi Bakare. Abiodun had polled a total of 1,168 votes to defeat his other contestants who scored no vote. The party adopted the indirect primary as the mode of election. The exercise, which was conducted by the five-man electoral panel, led by Wale Ohu took place at the MKO Abiola stadium in Kuto, Abeokuta, the state capital.

