…Abiodun emerges Ogun APC guber candidate

Two governorship aspirants of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ogun state, on Thursday kicked against the result of the party’s primary election which produced Governor Dapo Abiodun as the governorship candidate of the state. The aggrieved aspirants, Abdulkabir Akinlade, Biyi Otegbeye, questioned the credibility of the electoral panel, led by Wale Ohu and the delegate list to be used for the exercise. Abiodun contested the election with five other aspirants, Abdulkabir Akinlade, Biyi Otegbeye, Modele Sarafa-Yusuf, Owodunni Opayemi and Remi Bakare. Abiodun had polled a total of 1,168 votes to defeat his other contestants who scored no vote. The party adopted the indirect primary as the mode of election. The exercise, which was conducted by the five-man electoral panel, led by Wale Ohu took place at the MKO Abiola stadium in Kuto, Abeokuta, the state capital.
Related Articles
Air Chief charges new Pilots to be relentless in Pursuit of National Security
The Chief of the Air Staff (CAS), Air Marshal (AM) Oladayo Amao has charged newly winged pilots of the Nigerian Air Force (NAF) to be relentless in the pursuit of national security. He made this call, during the winging ceremony of 16 new NAF pilots and operators held at the MD Umar Blue Room, NAF […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
Pray for us, those against Anti-open Grazing Law are planning evil – Akeredolu
The Chairman of the Southern Governors’ Forum and Governor of Ondo State, Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, has disclosed that those displeased with the decision of some of his colleagues to outlaw open grazing from their states are already gathering with the agenda of planning evil. Akeredolu, who called for prayers for his colleagues who took the bold […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
Reps move to checkmate oil firms on gas flaring
The House of Representatives yesterday resolved to set up an ad-hoc committee to investigate the gas flare volume reported by the Nigerian government and the NOSDRA gas flare tracker. The committee would also ascertain the amount of gas flared and the extent of the discrepancies and ascertain the amount of revenue due to the government […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)