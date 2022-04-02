Abiodun empowers 2,094 women

Ogun State governor, Dapo Abiodun, on Friday, officially flagged off women empowerment scheme with the disbursement of indi-vidual livelihood grants to 2,094 women across the state. The governor, who performed the flag-off ceremony at the re-launching of Oko’wo Dapo scheme in collaboration with Nigeria For Women Project (NFWP) at the MKO Abiola Int’l Stadium, Abeokuta, Ogun State capital, said women empowerment and emancipation would continue to be at the front burner of his administration.

The event had the Chief of Staff to the President, Prof. Ibrahim Gambari; Minister of Women Affairs and Social Development; Mrs. Pauline Tallen, wives of Kwara and Osun State governors, the World Bank Country Director, Mr. Shubham Chaudhuri, among other dignitaries in attendance. Abiodun noted that in the economic architecture of his government, the womenfolk form a vital economic bloc, hence, the emplacement of various schemes to empower them, not only financially but economically. He said out of estimated 7,535,007, 2021 population projection by the Nigerian Bureau of Statistics (NBS),

