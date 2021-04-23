Abiodun fetes academic laureates, rewards LASU best student

Ogun State governor, Dapo Abiodun, yesterday rewarded the 2020 Overall Best Graduating Student of the Lagos State University, Ojo, Lagos Oladimeji Sotunde, who is an indigene of the state, with a two-bedroom bungalow and a sum of N2 million. Abiodun also announced the establishment of an Education Endowment Fund with a seed money of N5 million, in honour of Faith Odunsi, a student of the Ambassadors College, Ota, who emerged winner in the Global Open Mathematics Tournament. The governor disclosed this at the presentation of outstanding teachers and learners in various competitions, held at the Obas’ Complex, Oke Mosan, Abeokuta, the state capital.

The event tagged ‘Celebration of Ogun Laureates 2021’, was organised by the state government to honour students and teachers, who won laurels in different educational completions such as mathematics quiz, JETS, Teacher of the Year, NYSC Presidential Award and so on. According to the governor, the awardees had further put the state on the global pedestal, hence, the need to fete them. While noting that education remains one of the biggest industries in Ogun and one of the proudest legacies bequeathed by the founding fathers of the state, Abiodun added: “The achievements recorded by these students and teachers are on their own entry tests for greater achievements.”

He attributed feats recorded by the awardees in the education competitions to his administration’s methodical and calculated interventions aimed at rescuing the education sector from the dwindling fortunes inflicted on it by the indifference of the past. He said: “We are celebrating awards in Projects, Quiz in Mathematics, Basic Science, Basic Technology, Agricultural Science, Physics and Biology. “We are Best State and we have overall best students for both male and female students in JETS. We are the Champion! The icing on the cake is that of Miss Odunsi Faith, the global winner of Open Mathematics Tournament (GOMT).

“The story of the deluge of awards we are witnessing today cannotbecompletedwithoutthe teachers and school administrators who are also champions in theirownrights. “It is not a flash in the pan to have Award of Excellence in leadership and productivity won by five schools in the State; 2020 African Writer’s Award; and, 2020 President’s Teachersand SchoolsExcellence Award. Iamproudof youall.” Abiodun, however, commended the teachers in the state for their commitment and professionalism, saying, “without doubt, the successes we are witnessing might not have been possible without their special contributions.”

Like this: Like Loading...