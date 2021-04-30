Abiodun flags off reconstruction of Atan-Lusada-Agbara road

Ogun State Governor, Dapo Abiodun, yesterday flagged off the reconstruction of the 19km Atan-Lusada-Agbara road, with a pledge that the road would not be abandoned. The governor equally inaugurated a 10.25km Lusada Junction-Igbesa-Ogun Guangdong FTZ road, a project undertaken via public- privatepartnership (PPP). Flagging off the Atan- Lusada-Agbara road at an event that was attended by the Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment, Niyi Adebayo; Chairman, Senate Committee on Works and former governor of Kebbi State, Senator Adamu Aliero, senator representing Lagos West and Chairman, Senate Committee on Finance, Senator Olamilekan Adeola; Senator Ayo Akinyelure; Senator Oyeyemi Bamidele and Senator Micheal Nnachi, among other dignitaries, Abiodun said the commencement of rehabilitation work on the road would impact positively on the ease of doing business along the industrial corridor.

