Abiodun flags off reconstruction of Atan-Lusada-Agbara road

Ogun State Governor, Dapo Abiodun, yesterday flagged off the reconstruction of the 19km Atan-Lusada-Agbara road, with a pledge that the road would not be abandoned. The governor equally inaugurated a 10.25km Lusada Junction-Igbesa-Ogun Guangdong FTZ road, a project undertaken via public- privatepartnership (PPP). Flagging off the Atan- Lusada-Agbara road at an event that was attended by the Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment, Niyi Adebayo; Chairman, Senate Committee on Works and former governor of Kebbi State, Senator Adamu Aliero, senator representing Lagos West and Chairman, Senate Committee on Finance, Senator Olamilekan Adeola; Senator Ayo Akinyelure; Senator Oyeyemi Bamidele and Senator Micheal Nnachi, among other dignitaries, Abiodun said the commencement of rehabilitation work on the road would impact positively on the ease of doing business along the industrial corridor.
Related Articles
Amnesty Int’l: Senior citizens, worst victims of terrorism
…accuses military, B/Haram of dehumanising older people Amnesty International (AI), yesterday, disclosed that older people were among the worst casualties of the Boko Haram conflict that has raged for almost a decade in the North-East region of Nigeria. The global human rights watchdog said older people have suffered in unique ways from the conflict, with […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
Who is bankrolling Amnesty International in Nigeria?
In the days before the #EndSARS protests, one of the spectacles Nigerians, and indeed the world, were treated to was the tantrum thrown by a former Minister of Aviation, Chief Femi Fani-Kayode (FFK), who lost his cool when he was pressed for information by a journalist. While briefing journalists as part of a tour of […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
We’ll make NDDC deliver on its mandate, says Tunji-Ojo
Federal lawmaker and Chairman, House Committee on Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), Hon. Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo has assured that NDDC will be able to deliver on its mandates to the people of Niger Delta. Tunji-Ojo gave this assurance on Friday during an oversight tour of the headquarters of the NDDC and other project sites in Port […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)