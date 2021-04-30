News

Abiodun flags off reconstruction of Atan-Lusada-Agbara road

Posted on Author Olufemi Adediran Comment(0)

Ogun State Governor, Dapo Abiodun, yesterday flagged off the reconstruction of the 19km Atan-Lusada-Agbara road, with a pledge that the road would not be abandoned. The governor equally inaugurated a 10.25km Lusada Junction-Igbesa-Ogun Guangdong FTZ road, a project undertaken via public- privatepartnership (PPP). Flagging off the Atan- Lusada-Agbara road at an event that was attended by the Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment, Niyi Adebayo; Chairman, Senate Committee on Works and former governor of Kebbi State, Senator Adamu Aliero, senator representing Lagos West and Chairman, Senate Committee on Finance, Senator Olamilekan Adeola; Senator Ayo Akinyelure; Senator Oyeyemi Bamidele and Senator Micheal Nnachi, among other dignitaries, Abiodun said the commencement of rehabilitation work on the road would impact positively on the ease of doing business along the industrial corridor.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News Top Stories

Amnesty Int’l: Senior citizens, worst victims of terrorism

Posted on Author Onwuka Nzeshi

…accuses military, B/Haram of dehumanising older people Amnesty International (AI), yesterday, disclosed that older people were among the worst casualties of the Boko Haram conflict that has raged for almost a decade in the North-East region of Nigeria. The global human rights watchdog said older people have suffered in unique ways from the conflict, with […]
News

Who is bankrolling Amnesty International in Nigeria?

Posted on Author Our Reporters

In the days before the #EndSARS protests, one of the spectacles Nigerians, and indeed the world, were treated to was the tantrum thrown by a former Minister of Aviation, Chief Femi Fani-Kayode (FFK), who lost his cool when he was pressed for information by a journalist. While briefing journalists as part of a tour of […]
News

We’ll make NDDC deliver on its mandate, says Tunji-Ojo

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

Federal lawmaker and Chairman, House Committee on Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), Hon. Olubunmi  Tunji-Ojo has assured that NDDC will be able to deliver on its mandates to the people of Niger Delta. Tunji-Ojo gave this assurance on Friday during an oversight tour of the headquarters of the NDDC and other project sites in Port […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica