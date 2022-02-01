News

Abiodun gives automatic employment, N2m to OOU best graduating students

Posted on Author Olufemi Adediran ABEOKUTA Comment(0)

Ogun State Governor, Dapo Abiodun, yesterday announced automatic employment and N1 million for each of the two best graduating students of the state-owned Olabisi Onabanjo University, (OOU), Ago-Iwoye.

 

The beneficiaries are among the 6,257 students who graduated at the 30th and 31st combined convocation of the institution. Iloka Ebuka of the Faculty of Pharmacy graduated with a Cumulative Grade Point Average (CGPA) of 4.92 and emerged the best of the 2020/2021 session, while Fatima Awolumate of the Faculty of Agricultural Economics graduated with a CGPA of 4.82 and emerged as the best graduand of the 2019/2020 session.

 

The governor urged tertiary institutions to use research and innovation to inspire practical and find lasting solutions to the myriad of challenges facing humanity. He said: “You must understand that your education does not end here.

 

In fact, you will be starting a new form of education in the school of life. My advice to you is to find a good mentor to help you actualise your dream.

Do not work in isolation— but recognize the value of learning from others and the value of networking.”

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

Senate urges Ag. IGP, security agencies to investigate Ebonyi killings

Posted on Author Chukwu David

The Senate yesterday urged Acting Inspector-General of Police, Usman Baba, to carry out a comprehensive investigation into the killings and kidnapping of citizens in Ebonyi State by alleged herdsmen. The Senate passed the resolution following the consideration of a motion brought to the floor by Senator Sam Egwu, who represents Ebonyi North on the platform […]
News

US election: Joe Biden pushes forward with plans for office

Posted on Author Reporter

…as defiant Trump refuses to concede, plans nationwide rallies US President-elect Joe Biden is to make tackling the coronavirus pandemic his top priority following his win over Donald Trump, his team says. Announcing the first steps in his transition plan, his team said there would be more testing and Americans would be asked to wear […]
News

Imo is the capital of drug abuse in Southern Nigeria – NDLEA

Posted on Author Steve Uzoechi,

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) has described Imo State as home to the highest incidents of substance abuse in the entire Southern Nigeria. This was contained in a paper presented by the Commander of Narcotics in the Imo State Command of the agency, Olugu Kalu Chinyere, during the 2021 Pharmacy Week of the […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica