Abiodun gives automatic employment, N2m to OOU best graduating students

Ogun State Governor, Dapo Abiodun, yesterday announced automatic employment and N1 million for each of the two best graduating students of the state-owned Olabisi Onabanjo University, (OOU), Ago-Iwoye.

The beneficiaries are among the 6,257 students who graduated at the 30th and 31st combined convocation of the institution. Iloka Ebuka of the Faculty of Pharmacy graduated with a Cumulative Grade Point Average (CGPA) of 4.92 and emerged the best of the 2020/2021 session, while Fatima Awolumate of the Faculty of Agricultural Economics graduated with a CGPA of 4.82 and emerged as the best graduand of the 2019/2020 session.

The governor urged tertiary institutions to use research and innovation to inspire practical and find lasting solutions to the myriad of challenges facing humanity. He said: “You must understand that your education does not end here.

In fact, you will be starting a new form of education in the school of life. My advice to you is to find a good mentor to help you actualise your dream.

Do not work in isolation— but recognize the value of learning from others and the value of networking.”

