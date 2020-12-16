News

Abiodun greets Buhari at 78

Ogun State Governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun, has felicitated with President Muhammadu Buhari who clocks 78 on Thursday.
A statement by Abiodun’s Chief Press Secretary, Kunle Somorin, said the governor shares in the joy of the President’s birthday and wishes him well in the arduous task of nation-building.
“As you continue to serve our nation with an uncommon sense of patriotism and unwavering dedication, I thank Almighty God for granting you a life of great accomplishments and abiding fulfillment.
“I have no doubt that as you celebrate your birthday, you will be more concerned about the myriad of challenges facing the nation and how to resolve them to the advantage of our people.
“We in Ogun State share in both the joy and challenges and pray that this birthday will bring you the good fortune to address the security, economic and political challenges facing our country. Happy Birthday Mr President and many happy returns,” the statement added.

