Abiodun hosts trade unions, harps on individual prosperity

Ogun State Governor, Dapo Abiodun has stated that his administration would continue to introduce programmes and policies that would ensure individual prosperity of residents of the state. The governor added that his administration would continue to live up to its vision of providing an enabling environment for enterprises to flourish in the state.

Abiodun made this known in Abeokuta, the state capital, when he received leaders and members of the Union of Tipper and Quarry of Nigeria, Plank Seller Association and Tricycle Owners Association of Nigeria, on Friday. Abiodun also noted that his administration in the last three and half years has embarked on the construction and reconstruction of over 400 kilometers of road across the state.

He added that his administration has also embarked on the construction of low cost housing units across the state. The governor while noting that his administration has also begun to plant thousands of trees in the forest reserves across the state adding that the Special Agro-Industrial Processing Zone situated within the Agro Cargo Airport would avail plank dealers in the state an opportunity to supply planks for furniture manufacturers that would berth in the zone. Abiodun, while noting that his administration was also looking to strengthen the entire timber value chain from the timber to the plant and furniture production, disclosed that the plank dealers in the state would be contracted to supply planks for the housing units being constructed in the state.

