News

Abiodun hosts trade unions, harps on individual prosperity

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

Ogun State Governor, Dapo Abiodun has stated that his administration would continue to introduce programmes and policies that would ensure individual prosperity of residents of the state. The governor added that his administration would continue to live up to its vision of providing an enabling environment for enterprises to flourish in the state.

Abiodun made this known in Abeokuta, the state capital, when he received leaders and members of the Union of Tipper and Quarry of Nigeria, Plank Seller Association and Tricycle Owners Association of Nigeria, on Friday. Abiodun also noted that his administration in the last three and half years has embarked on the construction and reconstruction of over 400 kilometers of road across the state.

He added that his administration has also embarked on the construction of low cost housing units across the state. The governor while noting that his administration has also begun to plant thousands of trees in the forest reserves across the state adding that the Special Agro-Industrial Processing Zone situated within the Agro Cargo Airport would avail plank dealers in the state an opportunity to supply planks for furniture manufacturers that would berth in the zone. Abiodun, while noting that his administration was also looking to strengthen the entire timber value chain from the timber to the plant and furniture production, disclosed that the plank dealers in the state would be contracted to supply planks for the housing units being constructed in the state.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News Top Stories

FG to shutdown Third Mainland Bridge for another 72 hours from Friday

Posted on Author Our Reporters

The Federal Controller of Works, Lagos, Mr Olukayode Popoola, yesterday announced another three days of total shutdown of the Third Mainland Bridge for another round of delicate expansion joints replacement. Popoola told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on the telephone that the shutdown would take effect from midnight on Friday to midnight of Monday, […]
News Top Stories

How 2023 Presidency, National Convention are tearing S’West PDP apart

Posted on Author Wale Elegbede

…the intrigues, politicking between 2 major blocs     The brewing crises in the ranks of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the South-West may soon reach a boiling point, Sunday Telegraph has learnt. With six chapters of the party in the South-West zone, the party only controls one state, Oyo State, with Governor Seyi […]
News Top Stories

I didn’t betray Southern Nigeria, says Okowa

Posted on Author Dominic Adewole, ASABA

The vice presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and Governor of Delta State, Dr Ifeanyi Okowa, has denied the accusation that he betrayed the purported Asaba Accord for the presidency to shift to the South this year. Instead, the governor said it was his Rivers State counterpart, Nyesom Wike that has been plotting […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica