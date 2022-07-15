Abiodun inaugurates $100m fibre optic factory

Ogun State Governor Dapo Abiodun on Thursday inaugurated the $100 million fibre optic cable factory built by Coleman Cables and Wire at Arepo on the Lagos- Ibadan Expressway. Abiodun said he was happy that the pioneer factory would boost the advancement in teaching and learning processes in academic institutions. He said:” The manufacture of fibre optic cables locally will aid the deployment of Information Communication Technology (ICT) in the different sectors of the economy. It will boost tech innovation, advancement in teaching and learning processes in our academic institutions, improve medical care, improve ease and access to data information and enhance internet connection. “This will no doubt be a boost to our administration’s innovation of digital economy infrastructure.”
