News

Abiodun inaugurates $100m fibre optic factory

Posted on Author Taiwo Hassan Comment(0)

Ogun State Governor Dapo Abiodun on Thursday inaugurated the $100 million fibre optic cable factory built by Coleman Cables and Wire at Arepo on the Lagos- Ibadan Expressway. Abiodun said he was happy that the pioneer factory would boost the advancement in teaching and learning processes in academic institutions. He said:” The manufacture of fibre optic cables locally will aid the deployment of Information Communication Technology (ICT) in the different sectors of the economy. It will boost tech innovation, advancement in teaching and learning processes in our academic institutions, improve medical care, improve ease and access to data information and enhance internet connection. “This will no doubt be a boost to our administration’s innovation of digital economy infrastructure.”

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News Top Stories

MDAs siphon FG’s revenues through illegal means –Senate

Posted on Author Chukwu David Abuja

  …threatens to sanction erring agencies   The Senate has raised the alarm, that most revenues accruable to the Federal Government were being siphoned by revenue generating agencies through illegal means.   The Senate, however, threatened to decisively sanction such agencies if such unwholesome practices depriving government of revenues persisted in the system. Chairman of […]
News

Five feared dead in Ondo auto crash

Posted on Author Adewale Momoh AKURE

At least five persons were on Thursday night feared dead in a fatal auto crash that occurred in Ondo State. The accident, which occurred at Olu Foam Junction, along Ilesa/Owo highway, Akure, the state capital, was said to have been caused by over speeding. According to eyewitness, the accident involved a truck as well as […]
News

FCT revenue board warns public against employment scam

Posted on Author Abdulwahab Isa

The Federal Capital Territory- Internal Revenue Service (FCTIRS) is not hiring employees. To this end, FCT revenue service is alerting Nigerians to be wary of fraudsters issuing fake appointment letters to unsuspecting Nigerians.   The alert notice was contained in a statement by FCT- IRS Head, Corporate Communications, Mr. Mustapha Sumaila.   “The attention of […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica