Abiodun inaugurates 130 housing units, targets 2,500 in four years

The Ogun State Governor, Dapo Abiodun, yesterday disclosed that his administration is targeting the provision of 2,500 housing units to the people of the state within four years. Abiodun disclosed this during the inauguration of 130 housing units at Kemta, Idi Aba, Abeokuta, the state capital.

The housing project, christened; ‘Prince Court Estate, was the first phase of the 300 detached and semi-detached two and three-bedroom structures. Inaugurating the estate, Abiodun said the project was first in a series of housing estates being undertaken by his administration across the state.

The governor explained that the estate was provided with amenities such as tarred road, water supply, good drainage system, fence, security and power supply. He said though shelter as one of the basic needs of human beings, had continued to be one of the most expensive assets to be owned by individuals, his government would harness all resources and manpower to reduce poverty and provide affordable shelter for the people of Ogun State.

