News

Abiodun inaugurates electoral commission

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

Ogun State Governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun, has sworn-in the Chairman and members of the state’s Independent Electoral Commission (OGSIEC), with a promise to leave behind a vibrant democratic arrangement that would outlive his administration. Speaking at the swearing in ceremony held at the Executive Council Chambers, Governor’s Office, Oke- Mosan, Abeokuta, Abiodun underscored the need for the body to exercise restraint and uphold high ethical standard to midwife a local government system based on the principles of fair, credible and democratic electoral process.

The governor said the inauguration was a symbolic demonstration of his administration’s commitment to ensure democratic dividends get to the grassroots through electoral processes at the local government level. “We, on our part, will continue to exert all our inclusiveness approach to fast track socio-economic development and social wellbeing of our people. What we are doing today is a part of that process; rebuilding our electoral system and values as well as strengthening other tiers of government to be at its best.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Rivers: Residents plead with FG, Wike to end killings

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Some residents of Asarama community in Andoni Local Government Area of Rivers State yesterday pleaded with the Federal Government and state government-led by Governor Nyesom Wike, to end the incessant killings in their community unleashed on them by some unknown gunmen. The residents, who spoke with journalists in Port Harcourt, the state capital, recalled that […]
News

Bauchi sets up committee to check herders, farmers’ clashes

Posted on Author Ali Garba

Bsuchi State Governor, Bala Mohammed, has vowed that his administration would not be turned into a sanctuary for crimes and criminality, as the case in some North-West geo-political zone of the country. He said discrepancies in land allocation and usurpation of passage on land for Fulani herdsmen had been the monster bedeviling Nigerians’ common heritage […]
News

NCDC confirms 11 deaths, 1,016 new COVID-19 cases

Posted on Author Reporter

  As 2020 winds down and the country comes to terms with the reality of the second wave, it was a bittersweet Wednesday of high counts for COVID-19 in Nigeria as the number of new infections and recoveries stayed above the 1,000 mark. The figure of new deaths was also high with 11 fatalities confirmed […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica