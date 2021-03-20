Abiodun inaugurates electoral commission

Ogun State Governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun, has sworn-in the Chairman and members of the state’s Independent Electoral Commission (OGSIEC), with a promise to leave behind a vibrant democratic arrangement that would outlive his administration. Speaking at the swearing in ceremony held at the Executive Council Chambers, Governor’s Office, Oke- Mosan, Abeokuta, Abiodun underscored the need for the body to exercise restraint and uphold high ethical standard to midwife a local government system based on the principles of fair, credible and democratic electoral process.

The governor said the inauguration was a symbolic demonstration of his administration’s commitment to ensure democratic dividends get to the grassroots through electoral processes at the local government level. “We, on our part, will continue to exert all our inclusiveness approach to fast track socio-economic development and social wellbeing of our people. What we are doing today is a part of that process; rebuilding our electoral system and values as well as strengthening other tiers of government to be at its best.

