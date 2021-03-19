News

Abiodun inaugurates electoral commission

Ogun State Governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun, yesterday sworn-in Chairman and members of the State Independent Electoral Commission (OGSIEC) with a promise to leave behind a vibrant democratic arrangement that would outlive his administration. Speaking at the swearing in ceremony held at the Executive Council Chambers, Governor’s Office, Oke-Mosan, Abeokuta, Abiodun underscored the need for the body to exercise restraint and uphold high ethical standard to midwife a local government system based on the principles of fair, credible and democratic electoral process.

Abiodun said: “We on our part will continue to exert all our inclusiveness approach to fast track socio- economic development and social wellbeing of our people. What we are doing today is a part of that process; rebuilding our electoral system and values as well as strengthening other tiers of government to be at its best. “We are determined to leave behind a vibrant democratic arrangement in our State that will outlive this administration. This will ensure that we have good Leadership at all levels which in turn ensure all round development for our State.

“The people of our State await your total commitment in sustaining the positive development of the electoral system in line with global best practices. Shun all acts of nepotism, favouritism, corruption and such negative acts which could impart negativity on our duties.”

Responding on behalf of other members, the Chairman of the Commission, Babatunde Adetona Osibodu stated that the commission under his watch would serve with humility, adding that members of the commission who recognised the responsibility placed on them were ready to succeed as a team. Osibodu pledged that the Electoral Commission would conduct a free and fair election that would not only be a benchmark for the state, but the country as a whole, stressing that the Commission would carry along all relevant stakeholders towards ensuring a successful local government election.

