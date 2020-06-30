Abiodun inaugurates new HoS, commissioner, two advisers

Ogun State Governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun, on Tuesday stressed the need for public officials to demonstrate the right attitude towards resuscitating the nation’s ailing economy in the wake of coronavirus pandemic.

Abiodun spoke while inaugurating the new Head of Service, Alhaja Selimot Ottun, and three other members of the state’s Executive Council at the Governor’s Office, Oke-Mosan, Abeokuta.

The others sworn in included the Commissioner for Transportation, Engr. Olugbenga Dairo; Special Adviser/Managing Director of Ogun State Property and Investment Corporation (OPIC), Arc. Abiodun Fari-Arole; and Special Adviser on Health, Dr. Lateef Tayo Lawal.

New Telegraph reports that the immediate past Head of Service, Mrs Amope Chokor, bowed out of the civil service of the state 10 days ago after her retirement.

Speaking after swearing in Ottun as the fifth female and 19th Head of Service in the state, the governor said her appointment was a product of thoroughness, meritorious service, proven managerial credentials and capabilities.

He noted that the new appointees were chosen from the galaxy of stars that are abundant in the state, adding that their resumes exemplify the standard of excellence of which the state is revered.

Abiodun, who charged the appointees to see their appointment as call to duty, restated his commitment towards providing good governance based on fairness, inclusiveness, equity and justice.

He said as the core engine room of government, his administration will continue to re-engineer the public service and motivate our public/civil servants to ensure continuous and smooth operations of the government.

