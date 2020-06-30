Metro & Crime

Abiodun inaugurates new HoS, commissioner, two advisers

Posted on Author Our Correspondants Comment(0)

Ogun State Governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun, on Tuesday stressed the need for public officials to demonstrate the right attitude towards resuscitating the nation’s ailing economy in the wake of coronavirus pandemic.

 

Abiodun spoke while inaugurating the new Head of Service, Alhaja Selimot Ottun, and three other members of the state’s Executive Council at the Governor’s Office, Oke-Mosan, Abeokuta.

 

The others sworn in included the Commissioner for Transportation, Engr. Olugbenga Dairo; Special Adviser/Managing Director of Ogun State Property and Investment Corporation (OPIC), Arc. Abiodun Fari-Arole; and Special Adviser on Health, Dr. Lateef Tayo Lawal.

 

New Telegraph reports that the immediate past Head of Service, Mrs Amope Chokor, bowed out of the civil service of the state 10 days ago after her retirement.

 

Speaking after swearing in Ottun as the fifth female and 19th Head of Service in the state, the governor said her appointment was a product of thoroughness, meritorious service, proven managerial credentials and capabilities.

 

He noted that the new appointees were chosen from the galaxy of stars that are abundant in the state, adding that their resumes exemplify the standard of excellence of which the state is revered.

Abiodun, who charged the appointees to see their appointment as call to duty, restated his commitment towards providing good governance based on fairness, inclusiveness, equity and justice.

 

He said as the core engine room of government, his administration will continue to re-engineer the public service and motivate our public/civil servants to ensure continuous and smooth operations of the government.

Our Correspondants
https://www.newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

Vulcanizer steals woman’s pants after fixing tyre

Posted on Author Kunle Olayeni, Abeokuta

A 22-year-old vulcanizer, Dele Ope, has been arrested by the police in Ogun State for allegedly stealing pants of his female client.   The suspect was said to have gone to fix the tyre of a woman (name withheld) when he stole the underwear spread on on a rope within her compound.   Following his […]
Metro & Crime

Makinde makes U-turn, postpones schools’ resumption

Posted on Author Sola Adeyemo,

Following series of criticisms against his administration’s decision that schools should resume next Monday amid the ravaging Covid-19 pandemic, Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State Tuesday made a detour postponing the resumption. The government had earlier directed all terminal classes including Primary Six (Pry 6), Junior Secondary School Three (JSS3) and Senior Secondary School Three […]
Metro & Crime

Govs, others mourn as Ajimobi is buried

Posted on Author Sola Adeyemo Ibadan

… wife berates Makinde for playing politics with husband’s death       T ears and encomium, yesterday, greeted the burial of a former Governor of Oyo State, Senator Abiola Ajimobi, who died of COVID-19 on Thursday.     Ajimobi was laid to rest in his Oluyole, Ibadan residence at 9:25 a.m., amidst tears from […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: