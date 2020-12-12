Abiodun inaugurates OOUTH Governing Council

…appoints Eye Foundation boss, Hassan as chairman

In his determined efforts to reposition Olabisi Onabanjo University Teaching Hospital (OOUTH) Sagamu, Ogun State, Governor Dapo Abiodun has inaugurated the Governing Council of the tertiary health institution, appointing Otunba (Dr.) Adekunle Hassan, as its chairman.

Hassan, a Fellow of the Royal College of Surgeons, United Kingdom is an internationally recognised Consultant Ophthalmic Surgeon, with robust experience and rich network of professional contacts in healthcare across the globe. Hassan is the Founder and Chairman of the Eye Foundation Hospital Group, a leading multi-specialist eye care hospital and training centre in Nigeria. A native of Ijebu Mushin, he is expected to draw on his wealth of experience in the healthcare sector as well as in the corporate sector, both nationally and internationally, in advancing the cause of the tertiary institution.

He has for many years served on the board of multinational organisations operating in the healthcare and financial sectors as executive and non-executive director. He has also held the position of president, Africa Ophthalmology Council as well as Ophthalmology Society of Nigeria. A philanthropist of repute and veteran medical expert, the new chairman of OOUTH, has over 100 publications, scientific and research papers to his name which has earned him 90 academic, professional and society awards, including the Rotary Paul Harris award for his invaluable contributions to healthcare delivery and humanity across the World. He founded Eye Foundation Community Hospital as part of the Eye Foundation Hospital Group to provide access to eye care for all, including the less privileged with its head office at Ijebu- Mushin.

The Eye Foundation Community Hospital runs a social enterprise model which ensures a robust and sustainable infrastructure to drive his vision to eliminate avoidable blindness in Nigeria. The hospital has carried out over 200,000 surgical operations, and dispensed over 150,000 eye glasses through various outreaches across Nigeria. The newly appointed chairman will be supported by other members of repute and calibre, who are all committed to making a difference and repositioning OOUTH.

Like this: Like Loading...