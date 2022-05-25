News

Abiodun inaugurates Pansheke- Adigbe-Opako road

Posted on Author Olufemi Adediran Comment(0)

Ogun State Governor Dapo Abiodun yesterday inaugurated the 3km Panseke-Adigbe- Opako road in the Abeokuta metropolis. The road, which traverses Abekouta South, Obafemi-Owode and Ewekoro councils, is one of the roads started but abandoned by the immediate past administration. Speaking at the ceremony, Abiodun described the event as symbolic, as the road was one of the inherited road projects from his predecessor’s administration. He further described the project as fulfillment of his administration’s promise to the people of Ogun state. The governor said: “This road has a history. It was started on December, 2018. That makes it one of the inherited projects from the immediate past administration.”

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Atiku says online portal fake

Posted on Author Reporter

  Onyekachi Eze, Abuja Former Vice President, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar has said an online portal, the ‘Atiku Foundation Youth Empowerment Fund’, is fake. Atiku, in a statement by his media aide, Paul Ibe, said the online was “set up by some unscrupulous elements” to defraud unsuspecting members of the public. He advised his supporters and […]
News

ICPC to CCB: Publish assets declared by public servants

Posted on Author Reporter

  The Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) has called for the publication of assets declared by public and civil servants by the Code of Conduct Bureau (CCB) to curb corruption in the public sector. Chairman of ICPC, Prof. Bolaji Owasanoye, during a meeting with the Chairman and board members of CCB, […]
News

DSS files terrorism charges against two of Igboho’s aides

Posted on Author Tunde Oyesina,

The Department of State Services (DSS) Wednesday filed terrorism charges against two detained aides of Yoruba Nation agitator, Sunday Adeyemo, also known as Sunday Igboho, before the Federal High Court sitting in Abuja. The charges were filed after over two months the secret police arrested and detained the two aides of the activist and the […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica