Abiodun inaugurates Pansheke- Adigbe-Opako road

Ogun State Governor Dapo Abiodun yesterday inaugurated the 3km Panseke-Adigbe- Opako road in the Abeokuta metropolis. The road, which traverses Abekouta South, Obafemi-Owode and Ewekoro councils, is one of the roads started but abandoned by the immediate past administration. Speaking at the ceremony, Abiodun described the event as symbolic, as the road was one of the inherited road projects from his predecessor’s administration. He further described the project as fulfillment of his administration’s promise to the people of Ogun state. The governor said: “This road has a history. It was started on December, 2018. That makes it one of the inherited projects from the immediate past administration.”

