Abiodun inaugurates Pansheke- Adigbe-Opako road

Ogun State Governor Dapo Abiodun yesterday inaugurated the 3km Panseke-Adigbe- Opako road in the Abeokuta metropolis. The road, which traverses Abekouta South, Obafemi-Owode and Ewekoro councils, is one of the roads started but abandoned by the immediate past administration. Speaking at the ceremony, Abiodun described the event as symbolic, as the road was one of the inherited road projects from his predecessor’s administration. He further described the project as fulfillment of his administration’s promise to the people of Ogun state. The governor said: “This road has a history. It was started on December, 2018. That makes it one of the inherited projects from the immediate past administration.”
Related Articles
Atiku says online portal fake
Onyekachi Eze, Abuja Former Vice President, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar has said an online portal, the ‘Atiku Foundation Youth Empowerment Fund’, is fake. Atiku, in a statement by his media aide, Paul Ibe, said the online was “set up by some unscrupulous elements” to defraud unsuspecting members of the public. He advised his supporters and […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
ICPC to CCB: Publish assets declared by public servants
The Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) has called for the publication of assets declared by public and civil servants by the Code of Conduct Bureau (CCB) to curb corruption in the public sector. Chairman of ICPC, Prof. Bolaji Owasanoye, during a meeting with the Chairman and board members of CCB, […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
DSS files terrorism charges against two of Igboho’s aides
The Department of State Services (DSS) Wednesday filed terrorism charges against two detained aides of Yoruba Nation agitator, Sunday Adeyemo, also known as Sunday Igboho, before the Federal High Court sitting in Abuja. The charges were filed after over two months the secret police arrested and detained the two aides of the activist and the […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)