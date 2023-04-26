News

Abiodun Installs New Orile-Ilawo Monarch

Ogun State Governor Dapo Abiodun had urged the new Olu of Orile Ilawo in the Odeda Local Government Area Oba Olusegun Macgregor to champion efforts that will promote the socio-economic development of the town.

He also urged the new monarch to engage in activities that would promote peaceful coexistence between his people and neighbouring townships, to achieve the growth and development being craved by the people.

Abiodun said this yesterday at the installation and presentation of the staff of office and instruments of appointment to Macgregor in Elegunmefa town.

Tension in Nigeria caused by APC’s deceit –Ihedioha

…clarifies saboteurs’ comment against Obi’s supporters A former governor of Imo State, Chief Emeka Ihedioha, has said that the tension in Nigeria today was caused by the deceit of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC). Ihedioha made the disclosure, while speaking with Channels Television on Friday. He said that the APC government’s failure to fulfill […]
Borno Attack: Atiku fingers state govt 

*Visits IBB in Minna   Daniel Atori, Minna The presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Alhaji Atiku Abubakar on Friday said that the recent attack on his convoy in Borno State was sponsored by the political leadership of the state. Atiku also assured that very soon the face-off between him and the G-5 Governors […]
Why we quit NESG board, by Bank CEOs

Contrary to the view in some quarters that they were forced by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) to resign from the board of the Nigerian Economic Summit Group (NESG), Chief Executive Officers of three Deposit Money Banks (DMBs) in the country actually quit on their own volition, New Telegraph can confirm. Three NESG Directors […]

