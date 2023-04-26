Abiodun Installs New Orile-Ilawo Monarch

Ogun State Governor Dapo Abiodun had urged the new Olu of Orile Ilawo in the Odeda Local Government Area Oba Olusegun Macgregor to champion efforts that will promote the socio-economic development of the town.

He also urged the new monarch to engage in activities that would promote peaceful coexistence between his people and neighbouring townships, to achieve the growth and development being craved by the people.

Abiodun said this yesterday at the installation and presentation of the staff of office and instruments of appointment to Macgregor in Elegunmefa town.