News

Abiodun: My dad asked me to prioritise

Posted on Author Olufemi Adediran Comment(0)

Ogun State Governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun, yesterday broke his silence on the passing of his father, Pa Emmanuel Abiodun, describing his demise as “painful and a great loss to him and his family.” Abiodun, who disclosed this when he received Remo traditional rulers, members of Ijebu-Remo Unity Forum, labour union leaders, NANS leadership and other prominent personalities during a condolence visit to his family house in Iperu- Remo, equally said that his late father urged him to respect civil servants, pay pensioners regularly and treat teachers well.

“When I assumed office, my dad told me to be faithful to the oath of office I took, he said I should respect the civil servants, pay them regularly and ensure that pensioners get their gratuities and that all will be well. “He also asked me to treat teachers well, you know that was his constituency, he told me to pay workers on time, before the last day of the month,” the governor said, adding that he has “scrupulously kept to that advice.” Abiodun further noted that his late father was a humble man who lived for his family and community.

He said he was completely broken when he received the news of his death, stressing that: “My father lived for his family and community. We are a well-knitted family. I have always feared a day like this. My father was a humble man.” Abiodun added: “I am greatly pained by his death, but slowly coming to terms with the fact that he is no more. He had a humble beginning, but a glorious end.”

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

PDP’ll not die in Ondo, says Jegede

Posted on Author Babatope Okeowo

The governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the last election in Ondo State, Mr. Eyitayo Jegede, yesterday ruled out the possibility of the death of the party following the Supreme Court verdict that affirmed the election of Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu. Rather, Jegede said the party would go back to the drawing board […]
News

Buhari, Tinubu, govs, others mourn first Northern lawyer, AbdulRazak

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye, Johnchuks Onuanyim and Muhammad Bashir

President Muhammadu Buhari, National Leader, All Progressives Congress (APC) Bola Tinubu and the governors under the aegis of Progressives Governors Forum, yesterday paid glowing tributes to Northern Nigeria’s first lawyer and father of the Governor of Kwara State, Alhaji Ganiyu Folorunsho AbdulRazaq, (SAN), who died yesterday.   In a statement made available to newsmen yesterday […]
News Top Stories

UNILAG students flay management over signing of indemnity form

Posted on Author Kayode Olanrewaju

University of Lagos (UNILAG) students have expressed displeasure with the management of the institution over the enforcement of indemnity form they should fill as precondition for their admission into the university campus and hostels.   According to the students, the introduction of the indemnity form was a ploy by the university management, led by the […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica