Abiodun: My dad asked me to prioritise

Ogun State Governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun, yesterday broke his silence on the passing of his father, Pa Emmanuel Abiodun, describing his demise as “painful and a great loss to him and his family.” Abiodun, who disclosed this when he received Remo traditional rulers, members of Ijebu-Remo Unity Forum, labour union leaders, NANS leadership and other prominent personalities during a condolence visit to his family house in Iperu- Remo, equally said that his late father urged him to respect civil servants, pay pensioners regularly and treat teachers well.

“When I assumed office, my dad told me to be faithful to the oath of office I took, he said I should respect the civil servants, pay them regularly and ensure that pensioners get their gratuities and that all will be well. “He also asked me to treat teachers well, you know that was his constituency, he told me to pay workers on time, before the last day of the month,” the governor said, adding that he has “scrupulously kept to that advice.” Abiodun further noted that his late father was a humble man who lived for his family and community.

He said he was completely broken when he received the news of his death, stressing that: “My father lived for his family and community. We are a well-knitted family. I have always feared a day like this. My father was a humble man.” Abiodun added: “I am greatly pained by his death, but slowly coming to terms with the fact that he is no more. He had a humble beginning, but a glorious end.”

