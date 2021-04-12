Sports

Abiodun named Special Guest at NWFL Super Six

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters Comment(0)

The executive governor of Ogun state, Mr. Dapo Abiodun will be the special guest of honour at the upcoming 2020/21 Nigeria Women Football League (NWFL) Premiership Super Six billed to hold from April 19 – 25 at the Otunba Dipo Dina International Stadium in Ijebu-Ode, Ogun State.

 

The elite football showpiece will confirm the league champions and confer ticket on the team to represent the country at the maiden CAF Women’s Champions League later in the year.

 

However, the champions will first play in the regional WAFU B play-off while the eventual winner of the zonal play-off will go ahead to be the zone’s flag-bearers at the final tournament.

 

Well, there is one additional slot given to the zone that produced the last edition of AFCON for women. Nigeria wonit andshouldbe given the slot though the modality for deciding who takes this slot is not known yet.

 

Hopefully, if we emerge as zonal champions and are given the AFCON slot as champions we may get two slots at the final tournament.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Sports

Qatar 2022: England need late Maguire strike to beat Poland

Posted on Author Reporter

  Harry Maguire’s late winner made it a maximum nine points from three World Cup 2022 qualifiers for England as they overcame Poland at Wembley. Poland presented a much sterner test than the formalities against San Marino and Albania and it looked like England would have to settle for a point until Maguire struck five […]
Sports

Carabao Cup: Spurs to meet Chelsea after EFL calls off Leyton Orient tie

Posted on Author Reporter

  Tottenham have been given a bye into the Carabao Cup fourth round after their tie with Leyton Orient was called off when a number of Orient’s players tested positive for Covid-19. The English Football League decided the League Two club must forfeit the tie having been unable to complete the fixture, in line with […]
Sports

EPL: Ings hails passionate Hasenhuettl for inspiring Southampton

Posted on Author Reporter

    Southampton striker Danny Ings believes manager Ralph Hasenhuettl’s passion for the game has rubbed off on the players and said the Austrian’s emotional reaction to Monday’s 1-0 Premier League victory over Liverpool was great to see. Hasenhuettl shed tears of joy and collapsed to his knees at the final whistle after an early […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica