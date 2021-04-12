Abiodun named Special Guest at NWFL Super Six

The executive governor of Ogun state, Mr. Dapo Abiodun will be the special guest of honour at the upcoming 2020/21 Nigeria Women Football League (NWFL) Premiership Super Six billed to hold from April 19 – 25 at the Otunba Dipo Dina International Stadium in Ijebu-Ode, Ogun State.

The elite football showpiece will confirm the league champions and confer ticket on the team to represent the country at the maiden CAF Women’s Champions League later in the year.

However, the champions will first play in the regional WAFU B play-off while the eventual winner of the zonal play-off will go ahead to be the zone’s flag-bearers at the final tournament.

Well, there is one additional slot given to the zone that produced the last edition of AFCON for women. Nigeria wonit andshouldbe given the slot though the modality for deciding who takes this slot is not known yet.

Hopefully, if we emerge as zonal champions and are given the AFCON slot as champions we may get two slots at the final tournament.

